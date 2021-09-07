The most spectacular architectural wonders to explore in Singapore

Singapore is often dubbed – and occasionally disparaged – as a concrete jungle. Yet the term ‘concrete jungle’ does little to capture Singapore’s many architectural masterpieces, from futuristic and innovative gems to historic icons.

Strap on your walking shoes and pack your cameras as we take you on our curation of architectural wonders in Singapore, complete with all the history and fun facts you need to know.

The floating Apple Store at Marina Bay Sands

An all-glass sphere that floats on water, the Apple Store at Marina Bay Sands has fast become one of the bayfront’s most talked-about icons. From within, customers can enjoy a 360-degree view of the waterfront and its clutch of glittering buildings.

No worries on feeling the sun’s glare during the day, though – the interior glass is ringed with sunshades crafted to counter sun angles. Meanwhile, the oculus at the top of the dome takes inspiration from the Pantheon in Rome.

The space has other stunning design features tucked away beneath the main store too – we’re talking an underwater boardroom.

The Marina Bay Sands Apple Store is located at #B2-06, 2 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018972, p. +65 6407 4949. Open daily 11am – 10pm.

Gardens by the Bay

Gardens by the Bay needs no introduction. The gardens’ Supertree Groves have graced numerous newspapers, websites, Instagram profiles and more. But the park has other innovative architecture that’s noteworthy as well.

There’s the Flower Dome, a massive glass greenhouse that’s just as spectacular as the blooms it holds; then there’s the Cloud Forest, a conservatory which mimics cold highlands complete with a 114-foot manmade waterfall.

These structures are highly sustainable and environmentally friendly as well earning it ‘World Building of the Year’ at the 2012 World Architecture Festival.

Gardens by the Bay is located at 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953, p. +65 6420 6848. Open daily 5am – 2am.

The Helix Bridge

The Helix Bridge is an award-winning architectural piece – the World’s Best Transport Building Award and the World Architecture Festival Award in 2011.

The 280-metre long pedestrian bridge, linking Marina Centre with Marina South in the Marina Bay area, was built to look like a DNA strand. The walkway is encircled by opposing beams of stainless steel and the bridge is lit to accentuate the double helix structure.

There are viewing pods at several points of the bridge that allow pedestrians to have a 360-degree view of the magnificent skyline at Marina Bay.

Henderson Waves Bridge

The highest pedestrian bridge in Singapore, the Henderson Waves Bridge is a 274-metre long pedestrian bridge that soars above lush expanses of green.

Most hikers would instantly recognise the bridge’s twisting, undulating wave shapes, formed of steel arches and wooden curved ribs.

Take a stroll from Telok Blangah Hill Park to Mount Faber Park, and stop along the way to snap photos and soak up the panoramic views from every angle. It’s no surprise that the bridge has swept multiple prestigious accolades like the BCA Construction Productivity Awards Platinum.

Old Hill Street Police Station

It’s hard to miss the Old Hill Street Police Station building. Onlookers are usually attracted to the rainbow-coloured windows – a grand total of 927 windows painted all shades of the rainbow.

Old Hill Street Police Station served as a police station for the Singapore Police Force when it was completed in 1934.

It was one of the biggest government buildings of its time, a massive structure doubling up as living quarters for over 1000 police officers and their families.

Today it stands as a national monument, home to the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the Ministry of Communications and Information.

Old Hill Street Police Station is located at #01-01A, 140 Hill Street, Old Hill Street Police Station, Singapore 179369, p. +65 6837 9655.

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering is another multiple local and international award-winning building. The luxury hotel is a fusion of organic and contemporary architectural styles.

Most are surprised at how the space incorporates greenery – gardens, tree canopies, waterfalls, and diverse plant species.

Others gape at how environmentally sustainable the architecture is, with naturally ventilated corridors, solar-powered irrigation, rainwater retention and more.

Though it’s smack in Singapore’s city centre, this hotel-in-a-garden is an oasis of fresh air and immense green-growing potential.

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering is located at 3 Upper Pickering St, Singapore 058289, p. +65 6809 8888.

Singapore’s Batman Building: Parkview Square

Even from a distance, Parkview Square gives off Gotham City vibes. With its imposing granite exterior accentuated by lacquer and bronze lines, it’s little wonder why Singaporeans call it the ‘Batman Building’.

The Art Deco style of this office building takes after its muse, New York City’s Chanin Building constructed in 1929.

The interior stays true to the theme of the exterior, with 15-metre-high ceilings, carvings, bronze effigies, and sculptures in the open plaza emulating Piazza San Marco in Venice.

Oh, did we mention? It also houses one of Singapore’s most iconic bars in Singapore – the award-winning gin palace ATLAS.

Parkview Square is located at 600 North Bridge Road, Singapore 188778, p. +65 6396 4400.

The Esplanade – Theatres On The Bay

It is not possible to discuss architectural wonders in Singapore without bringing up The Esplanade – Theatres On The Bay.

The building sits entirely on reclaimed land and consists of two rounded glass domes fitted with over 7,000 triangular aluminium sunshades that have to be hand cleaned by trained professionals. The interior is no less astounding.

Performing arts enthusiasts would boast about the amenities within the performing arts centre – the 1600-seat Concert Hall, the 2000-seat Lyric Theatre, the Recital Studio, Theatre studio and other arts-related services provided within the centre and more.

On top of this, the periphery of each building is lined with food and retail outlets.

The Esplanade is located at 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981, p. +65 6828 8377.

Switching up classroom teaching: The Hive

The Hive at Nanyang Technological University was built as a learning hub to accommodate NTU’s flipped classroom learning. Though the outside resembles a beehive, it’s the interior that truly lives up to its name.

With closely packed clusters of long, vertical, interconnected towers containing classrooms, the interior feels like being in a honeycomb. Its walls come embossed with concrete drawings by British artist Sara Fanelli.

This striking building isn’t all looks either – the eco-friendly structures are designed to allow for natural shade, while letting natural ventilation and light into the building, earning it accolades for its sustainability.

The Hive is located at 52 Nanyang Avenue, Singapore 639816, p. +65 6791 1744. Open 24 hours to visitors, but classrooms are available only for NTU students.

Sultan Mosque, an iconic landmark

The Sultan Mosque has cemented its spot as a landmark in Kampong Glam amidst the well-known restaurants and shops of this heritage ‘hood. The mosque was built in 1824 by the first sultan of Singapore, Sultan Hussein Shah, right next to his palace.

It later underwent reconstruction in 1932 to become Singapore’s biggest mosque. One interesting fact about the massive golden domes crowning the mosque? The base of the onion-like structures is decorated using black soy sauce bottles.

These bottles were contributions of lower-income Muslims during its construction so that all Muslims, regardless of financial status, could contribute.

Sultan Mosque is located at 3 Muscat Street, Singapore 198833, p. +65 6293 4405/+65 6293 4043. Temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

Reimagining living spaces: The Interlace

The Interlace reimagines living spaces in Singapore. While most of us live in regular ol’ boxy, vertical buildings, this condominium shakes things up by bringing futuristic design into apartment-style living.

The 31 apartment blocks within the site are stacked onto one another to form a hexagonal interlocking feature. The hexagon encloses communal spaces with posh amenities and green spaces boasting lush flora in between.

So basically Lego, but make it luxury-style living. Small wonder why this building won ‘World Building of the Year’ at the 2015 World Architecture Festival.

The Interlace is located at 180 Depot Road, Singapore 109684.

The Sandcrawler @ Fusionopolis

Named after the Star Wars transportation fortress, the Sandcrawler is a futuristic piece of work nestled within the Fusionopolis Tech Park. This bent, V-shaped building boasts an all-glass faced exterior that is brilliantly streamlined.

The open wings of the V allow for sunlight to reach the lush gardens and overflowing foliage nestled between. The interior holds office spaces, retail establishments, and even a private theatre.

Before it was recently bought over by US private equity giant Blackstone Group, it was home to Industrial Light & Magic Singapore – the first international studio of Lucasfilm’s visual effects company.

The Sandcrawler @ Fusionopolis is located at 1 Fusionopolis View, Singapore 138577, p. +65 6511 2500.

