The most stylish CNY hairstyles from our fave K-celebs

While you might be keeping your makeup a little low-key this Chinese New Year due to mask-wearing, you can still make a statement with your hairstyle when you meet your family and friends. Here are five looks from some of our favourite K-drama actresses and K-pop idols that you can take inspiration from.

Look 1: Go curly and wavy

Inspiration: Blackpink Ji-soo and Kim Se-jeong in The Uncanny Counter

Touted to be one of the big hair trends for 2021 in South Korea by celebrity hairstylist Cha Hong, this feminine and romantic style is perfect for giving hair an instant boost of volume.

While a digital perm is the easiest way to go, you can still achieve the same look with your curling iron. Instead of lazy waves, try tighter curls that start all the way from the top to the ends. And yes, you can even get your fringe in on the action too, just opt for softer curls.

It’s a style that can even work on slightly shorter tresses too, such as lobs (long bobs), and gives the look a more edgy and mischievous finish.

Tip: To prevent curls from looking too tight and ahjumma-ish, you can gently brush them out with your fingers to keep them looking a little softer and more natural.

Look 2: The Half-up

Inspiration: Suzy Bae in Start-Up, Park So-dam in Record of Youth, Seo Ye-ji in It’s Okay Not To Be Okay

Have you noticed that it’s always particularly warm during Chinese New Year? And as much as you would like to keep your locks flowy, sometimes you just need to keep it off your face and neck.

A nice compromise is this half-up ’do worn by some of our fave K-drama leading ladies.

And there are so many ways to wear the look too, from keeping it simple to adding side braids for a touch of romance (perfect for Valentine’s Day, which just so happens to fall within the CNY weekend) or pulling it back into a knot instead of a ponytail for a fun and quirky look.

Tip: It’s also a great style option when your hair is in that annoying in-between length. For a polished style, gently curl the ends of your hair (the ‘down’ part) to give it a vintage look.

Look 3: Go grown-up and glam

Inspiration: Seo Ye-ii in It’s Okay Not To Be Okay

If you’re growing out your bangs and they’re at that awkward stage, why not channel your inner Ko Mun-yeong with retro-inspired finger waves. Complete the look with a sleek knot and understated makeup.

Tip: Need to keep those waves in place? Pin the sections with a few bobby pins. Even better, you can also use these bobby pins as part of the whole look to accessorise your ’do, just like the models on Dries Van Noten’s spring 2021 runway.

Look 4: Get some fringe benefits

Inspiration: Go Ara in Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, Blackpink’s Lisa and Park So Dam

Want to take years off your look? Just give yourself some bangs.

For a look that is fuss-free, try airy, see-through bangs. Worn wispy (ala Go Ara in Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol) or blunt like Blackpink’s Lisa (yes, she’s finally showing off her forehead to the world), either way, it’ll instantly lend a youthful vibe to your look.

Tip: To prevent your skincare from making your bangs look greasy and limp, dust a little loose powder on your forehead after makeup application. And don’t forget to bring along blotting paper to blot away extra shine when you’re out.

Look 5: Go bold with accessories

Inspiration: IU in Hotel De Luna and Seo Ji-hye in Crash Landing On You

It’s a foolproof way to look put-together when you’re in a rush or just haven’t the faintest idea what to do with your hair. You can keep it simple like Seo Dan, with minimalist hair slides, or add a little bling like Jang Man Wol, with eye-catching pieces.

Tip: Don’t be afraid to layer your hair slides, wearing two or three together, one under another. You can even mix and match different styles and colours for a bolder look.

This article was first published in Her World Online.