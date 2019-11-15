Mother reveals the greatest baby wipe hack you've ever heard

Ever struggle with getting a baby wipe from the pack?

As useful as they are, they can be a pain in the behind. Especially when you're trying to clean up a writhing baby who's sat in his/her own poop.

Under these high-pressure situations, all you want is to draw a single wet wipe to clean up the mess.

Instead, you create more when the whole family comes out of the packet.

However, the time of grouped up baby wipes is a thing of the past after one mother in the UK reveals this amazing baby wipe hack to get a single wet wipe reliably, every single time!

BABY WIPE HACK DISCOVERED BY ACCIDENT

Lauren Martin posted her discovery in the Facebook group The Motherload on how to successfully get a single wipe from the pack every time.