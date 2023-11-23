A mother tries NS, employers rejig schedules: 4 heartwarming stories of individuals supporting NSmen when duty calls

We often cheer on our NSmen - whether it's with a roaring crowd at the National Day Parade, or in quieter moments at home, through our words of encouragement. But amidst the spotlight, the everyday contributions of those in their close circles often slip through unnoticed.

Family members, supervisors, colleagues or friends - these are the incredible people who work behind-the-scenes to ensure that our NSmen have the necessary support, whether it's at home or on the job.

Read on to discover four heartwarming stories of the individuals who remained steadfast in their support for the NSmen in their lives, no matter the circumstances.

A mother's love: Koh Wee Min

Whether it is lending a listening ear or taking care of meals and laundry, mothers are second to none in their unwavering encouragement and support.

Curious to find out what National Service (NS) is like for every young man in Singapore, Koh Wee Min, then 50, joined the Women's Boot Camp (WBC) in 2018.

The two-day-one-night programme, hosted by the Advisory Council on Community Relations in Defence (ACCORD) and supported by the Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps (SAFVC), provides an opportunity for female participants to gain a better understanding and appreciation for military life in Singapore.

"At the time, my son was about to be enlisted, and I felt fortunate to be selected for the programme," she recounted. "It allowed me to better understand his experience and be more supportive during his NS journey."

Besides eating at the cookhouse and sleeping in a bunk, Koh was granted the opportunity to handle the SAR-21s, try out the Standard Obstacle Course and complete a route march around Maju Camp.

After getting a taste of life in NS, she realised that the experience had brought her closer to her son.

"Every weekend, he would share details about his week at NS, and since I had participated in the WBC, we could have more engaging and meaningful conversations," she added. "Having a common understanding and shared experiences helped strengthen our bond."

Her motherly love extended to all NSmen in the country four years later, when she kickstarted a project to map out We Support NS deals across the nation. In fact, Koh meticulously plotted all 550 participating outlets on a shared Google Map!

When asked what else parents could do to support their children's NS journeys, Koh urged them to stay open-minded and curious, and to proactively attend events and workshops.

"By doing so, we can ensure that our NSmen are well-prepared for their service in the years to come," Koh shared.

Building teams with their personal commitments in mind: Toh Ting Feng

As an NS Key Appointment Holder (KAH) and the CEO of GetGo, Toh Ting Feng understands the nuances involved in balancing NS and work.

Since GetGo's launch in February 2021, the start-up founder has grown his company into Singapore's largest car-sharing service, with over 200 employees under his care.

Around half of these employees are NSmen.

When asked if this has posed any issues for the company, the CEO said it's never been a problem.

"We build our teams with their personal commitments in mind, be it in-camp training, personal time off or parenting time off," Toh stated. "We will have the ability to cover for each other as and when needed."

Toh's commitment to NS isn't all talk, even when things get tough.

In 2021, GetGo moved to postpone a launch when CTO Muhammad Malik bin Badaruddin had to go for In-Camp Training (ICT). Though the launch was important, Toh and his team opted to wait for Badaruddin's return instead, to ensure the launch went smoothly.

His support for his GetGo teammates' service has in turn, positively influenced his employees' outlook on NS.

'I am fortunate to have an employer who has been very supportive of NS since the beginning," Badaruddin said. "Providing a safe working environment for all employees is one of our core principles, including those who have NS commitments."

Undergoing a short-term inconvenience for a greater goal: Christiani Jeyakumar Henry

It isn't just Singaporeans who keep NS running smoothly; our friends and colleagues overseas are key contributors as well.

Despite hailing from the UK, Christiani Jeyakumar Henry sees NS as the bedrock of the nation's safety and security. As a Director of the Food and Biotechnology Innovation (SIFBI) and the Clinical Nutrition and Research Centre at A*STAR, he has hired and trained several Singaporeans, including those with NS commitments.

"We in A*STAR have a very strong commitment to support and nurture our staff undertaking NS. We recognise its importance and value," Jeyakumar shared. "The way we mitigate clashes with key research projects, is to have a well-structured time and project management structure."

He also shared that with thoughtful planning, this isn't difficult to achieve.

Though his approach may seem straightforward, his support for his NSmen shines through the meticulous work he invests into it.

Melvin Koh, a Senior Research Officer who works with Jeyakumar, shared that this balance between NS and work is achieved through rigorous manpower management, active projection of tasks and cross-functional training.

These solutions ensure the team can complete research milestones ahead of time. This way, the NSmen in his team can readily take time off from work for their NS call-ups.

"The difference in his approach versus a previous employer is the recognition of the importance that NSmen play in the safety and security requirements of the nation, and the willingness to undergo a short-term inconvenience for the greater, altruistic goal," Koh shared.

NS arrangements aren't treated as a compromise to company: Vincent Liang

When NSmen are called back for major events, they must juggle tremendous workloads. It helps immensely if their employers are understanding and recognise them for their service.

Vincent Liang, the Group Director of Technology at Sea Consortium Pte Ltd, is one such employer.

The NSman in his team, Abidin bin Asmadi, is a Responsibility NS Appointment Holder. He has been recalled by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for the Geylang Serai Bazaar deployment for the past 13 years.

As preparation work for this event begins six months in advance, he would have to balance both his NS duties and his work at Sea Consortium.

Despite this, he's able to manage well with the support of his employer and his teammates, who have granted him flexible working arrangements and established covering duties.

These arrangements aren't treated as a compromise to the company. Instead, it's a win-win situation; Liang believes that NS duties are a way to pick up relevant skills that can be applied in the workplace.

"I believe an NSman will also be able to bring and share those best work practices in their line of job that will be suitable for their reporting unit," Liang stated. "These will be potential opportunities for the unit to improve either in their efficiency, productivity or cost management through project management methodologies and process improvement strategies."

To acknowledge Abidin's contributions, Liang has advocated for him through the company newsletter, highlighting the NSman's achievements and responsibilities with the SPF. This also encourages team leads in his company to follow suit in his support for NSmen.

"Balancing NS, workload, as well as time with family is my top priority," Abidin shared. "With flexibility, trust, and empowerment, I am able to balance the time well."

A call to arms

For their heartwarming contributions to supporting NS and NSmen, MINDEF has awarded them NS Advocate Awards at the Total Defence Awards (TDA) 2023.

Since 2015, this award is the highest national accolade that acknowledges exemplary individuals, small and medium enterprises, large companies and organisations for their outstanding support towards Total Defence and NS.

There are countless more inspiring narratives that still await our discovery. For everyday heroes who have advocated for NS and empowered our NSmen to fulfil their NS commitments, MINDEF recognises them with the Friend of National Service (FoNS) Award.

If there's an individual who has inspired you with their support, shine a spotlight on their story by nominating them at this link. Find out more about MINDEF's various accreditation initiatives for companies here.

This article is brought to you in partnership with MINDEF.

sophiakuek@asiaone.com