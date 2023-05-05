Mother's Day 2023 Singapore: Mum dines free, buffets, and dining promotions

1. Wildseed Cafe @ Alkaff Mansion Mother's Day brunch and dinner

Tired of the usual hotel buffets and looking for something more memorable this year? Then head to Wildseed Cafe @ Alkaff Mansion for a change of scenery.

The cafe is organising a Mother's Day brunch and dinner, priced at $78++ for two to three people and $138++ for four people respectively, making it a rather economical choice as far as Mother's Day meals go. The lunch menu includes hearty dishes like grilled kurobuta ham and grilled halloumi cheese, while the dinner menu involves a sumptuous seafood platter.

If you're planning to bring mum to dine on May 13 and 14, you won't have to splurge on over-priced flowers because the cafe will be gifting mum a complimentary mini bloom bouquet. Cute.

Date and time: May 4 to 14, 11am - 3:30pm (brunch) and 5pm - 9pm (dinner)

Price: $88++ (lunch for two to three pax), $138++ (dinner for four pax)

Reservations: +65 8126 8484

Address: Level 1, 10 Telok Blangah Green, Singapore 109178

2. Mimi Restaurant six course Mother's Day communal set

A family that eats together stays together. So, it seems fitting that Mimi Restaurant's six course Mother's Day Radiant Family Feast set meal should be a communal one.

Meant for a minimum of four diners, you'll enjoy dishes like beauty collagen soup and snow pear with snow fungus, reputed for their anti-ageing properties. If you've never been to Mimi, the restaurant is housed in a heritage Chinese mansion and offers up a kitsch yet stylish spin on Chinese cuisine.

Date: May 13 to 14

Price: $88++ per adult

Reservations: +65 8879 0688 (WhatsApp)

Address: 3A River Valley Road #01-02 (Level 2) Clarke Quay, Singapore 179020

3. Lunch and dinner buffet at Spice Brasserie at Park Royal on Kitchener Road

Knock 20 per cent off the total bill when you and your mum dine at Spice Brasserie at Park Royal on Kitchener Road and you pay using a UOB credit card.

Their Mother's Day lunch buffet comprises a few stations, including local and Malaysian delights like popiah and kueh pie tea, Nonya kueh and egg tarts.

Meanwhile, the Mother's Day dinner buffet is ideal for seafood lovers, with delicacies like wok-fried crab and slipper lobster as well as a cold seafood station.

Date and time: May 13 to 14, 12pm - 4pm (lunch), May 12 to 14, 6pm - 10pm (dinner)

Price: $60 for lunch and $85 for dinner. For children from six to 12, it's $30 for lunch and $42.50 for dinner.

Reservations: +65 3138 2518 or through Park Royal's website

Address: 181 Kitchener Road, Singapore 208533

4. Seven course Mother's Day lunch and dinner menu at Mikuni, Fairmont Singapore

Just about every mother in Singapore adores Japanese food, so you can't go wrong with a luxurious seven course Japanese set menu at Mikuni at Fairmont Singapore.

You'll drool over mains like grilled whole Japanese abalone and slow-cooked sanchoku wagyu beef. This special menu was created just for Mother's Day and costs $138++ per person.

Date: May 12 to 14 (only lunch available on May 14)

Price: $138++ per person

Reservations: +65 6431 6156 or email dining.singapore@fairmont.com

Address: Mikuni Fairmont Singapore 80 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189560

5. Festa della Mamma Colpranzo Buffet at Monti (The Fullerton Pavilion)

This ultra-chic Italian restaurant and rooftop bar in the heart of the CBD is for those mums who dress better than you. On Mother's Day, their Colapranzo Buffet will be dedicated to the "mamma" in your life.

Featuring decadent dishes such as truffle risotto and pan roasted barramundi, the buffet will not only whet your mum's appetite but also surprise her with her favourite blooms by way of a bespoke bouquet at Monti's Botanical Bar when you spend $200 in a single receipt.

Date and time: May 13, 12pm - 2pm

Price: $88++ (adult), $44++ (children between six to 12 years old), free (five and below)

Reservations: Online

Address: 82 Collyer Quay, The Fullerton Pavilion, Singapore 049327

6. Afternoon tea buffet at Goodwood Park Hotel's L'Espresso and Gordon Grill with seafood on ice and carving station

For two weekends on May 6 to 7 and May 13 to 14, Goodwood Park Hotel is offering a special Mother's Day Mega Afternoon Tea Buffet with Seafood on Ice and Carving Station that lets you gorge yourself on delicacies from L'Espresso and Gordon Grill.

This buffet is ideal if your mum is a seafood lover. She will look forward to freshly carved Salmon Wellington and seafood on ice, including freshly shucked oysters and snow crab legs.

If you prefer, Min Jiang, Goodwood Park Hotel's resident Chinese restaurant, will also be launching Mother's Day set menus on both weekends.

Date and time: May 6 to 7 and May 13 to 14, lunch from 11am - 1pm/1:30pm - 3:30pm/4pm - 6pm (L'Espresso only)

Price: $62.80++ for adults

Reservations: +65 6730 1743 (L'Espresso) / +65 6730 1744 (Gordon Grill)

Address: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road, Singapore 228221

7. One-for-one off seafood brunch and dinner buffet at Amara Singapore

Amara Singapore is offering a value-for-money deal on their Mother's Day seafood brunch and dinner buffet on May 13 and 14. There'll be seafood on ice, a sashimi and sushi station and Western and Asian mains, including hakka fried pork belly and Singapore chilli Sri Lanka crab.

The sticker price is quite high, which is expected since it is a seafood dinner buffet. But you get one-for-one when you pay with a UOB credit card, meaning you can save over a $100 per pair.

Date and time: May 13 and 14, brunch from 12pm - 3pm and dinner from 6pm - 9pm.

Price: $118++ (adults), $68++ (children between six and 11 years old)

Reservations: +65 6879 2555

Address: Amara Singapore, 165 Tanjong Pagar Rd, Singapore 088539

8. Mother dines free with every three paying customers at One Farrer Hotel brunch buffet

One Farrer Hotel's Mothers' Day promotion entails a scrumptious lunch buffet featuring a smorgasbord of Western and local delicious, including seafood on ice, cold cuts, eggs Benedict and Penang assam laksa.

The brunch buffet will take place in the hotel's Grand Ballroom, so expect it to be a big and sumptuous affair. Best of all, mothers dine free for every three paying customers, so bring the whole family.

Date: May 14

Price: $128++ (adult), $64++ (child), mothers dine free for every three paying customers

Reservations: +65 6705 7825 or email fnbevents@onefarrer.com

Address: 1 Farrer Park Station Road, Singapore 217562

9. Ginger.Lily at Hilton Singapore afternoon tea

The botanical-inspired afternoon tea at Hilton Orchard's Ginger.Lily is as girly as it gets, perfect for a mother-daughter date.

From May 8 to 14, they're having a special Mother's Day afternoon tea with a free flow of coffee or tea. For an additional $20, you get a free flow of champagne.

Date: May 8 to 14

Price: $68++ (with free flow of coffee and tea) / $88++ (with one glass of champagne)

Reservations: +65 6831 6273

Address: Hilton Singapore Orchard, 333 Orchard Road, Singapore 238867

10. Hilton Singapore Estate Grand Champagne Brunch

Determined to spare no expense when it comes to celebrating this special lady in your life? Well, it doesn't get more opulent than the Mother's Day Grand Champagne Brunch at Estate, Hilton Singapore. Your mum will receive welcome door gifts, and activities will also be organised for kids and families.

Expect a fancy, feminine spread, including artisanal sweets. Big eaters will be excited at the live oyster, lobster and seafood bar, cheese station, avocado bar and more.

The price of the champagne brunch is already pretty steep at $188+, but if your mum really likes her bubbly, you can pay an additional top up for a free flow of champagne.

Date: May 14

Price: $188++, additional top up for free flow of champagne

Reservations: +65 6831 6270

Address: Hilton Singapore Orchard, 333 Orchard Road, Singapore 238867

11. Lunch, high tea and dinner buffet at Carousel Restaurant, Royal Plaza on Scotts

Carousel at Royal Plaza on Scotts is well-known for an international buffet that includes seafood, Mediterranean, Asian, and Japanese fare. This year, they're organising three Mother's Day buffets-lunch, high tea and dinner, making it easy to fit a meal into your and your mum's schedule.

Carousel has been named "Best Buffet Restaurant in Singapore" at the AsiaOne People's Choice Awards seven times, so it's going to be a popular choice this Mother's Day. Best to book ahead to avoid disappointment.

All food at Carousel is prepared in Halal-certified kitchens.

Date and time: May 13 and 14, 12pm - 2pm (lunch), 3pm - 5pm (high tea) and 6:30pm - 9:30pm (dinner)

Prices:

Lunch: $78++ for adults and $41++ for children between four and 11 years old

High tea: $59++ for adults and $35++ for children between four and 11 years old

Dinner: $98++ for adults and $52++ for children between four and 11 years old

Reservations: +65 6219 3780 or email carousel@royalplaza.com.sg

Address: 25 Scotts Rd, Royal Plaza, Singapore 228220

12. Mother's Day set menu at Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy's Jia Wei Restaurant

If your mum is an old-school type of person who likes nothing more than classic Chinese dishes, head to Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy, where resident Chinese restaurant Jia Wei is offering a special set menu on Mother's Day for a minimum of four people

The nine course menu features dishes such as drunken chicken roulade, double boiled fish maw and crispy prawn with cereal and chicken floss.

There's also an eight course menu costing $938++ for a minimum of 10 people that must be ordered a day in advance. If your family has not been a victim of shrinking household sizes, this is also an option.

Each set menu comes with free NestBloom Bird's Nest.

Date and time: May 5 to 14, 6pm - 10pm

Price: $78++ per person (minimum four people)

Reservations: +65 6340 5678 or Grand Mercure Roxy's website

Address: 50 East Coast Road Roxy Square, Singapore 428769

13. Mothers' Day afternoon tea at Tablescape (Grand Park City Hall)

Does your mum love the girly aesthetic, as evidenced by the cutesy gifts she's bought for you over the years and her penchant for floral bedspreads? Then a dainty afternoon tea at Tablescape might be just up her alley. She'll get to feast on things like lychee eclair and blossom rose cheese tart.

Although Tablescape's Mother's Day afternoon tea runs from May 5 to 21, you might want to book for May 14, as all mothers dining on that day get a free skincare and fragrance trial kit set from Malin and Goetz.

Date and time: May 14, 2:30pm - 5pm

Price: $88++ per set (good for two)

Reservations: +65 6432 5566 or Park Hotel's website

Address: 10 Coleman Street, Grand Park City Hall, Level 3, Singapore 179809

Best Mother's Day 2023 dining promotions in Singapore

Restaurant/Hotel Price per adult Price per child (6 to 11/12 yo) Mothers' Day promotion Wildseed Cafe @ Alkaff Mansion Mother's Day brunch and dinner $88++ (lunch for two to three pax) $138++ (dinner for four pax) – Complimentary mini bloom bouquet for mums (May 13 and 14 only) Mini Restaurant six course Mother's Day communal set $88++ (minimum of four diners) – – Spice Brasserie at Park Royal on Kitchener Road lunch and dinner buffet $60 for lunch $85 for dinner $30 for lunch $42.50 for dinner 20 per cent off with UOB cards Mikuni, Fairmont Singapore Mother's Day menu $138++ – – Monti at Fullerton Colapranzo Brunch $88++ – Unique curated bouquet at Botanical Bar with minimum spending of $200 per receipt Goodwood Park Hotel Mother's Day buffet $78 $46.80 10 per cent off for adult dinners with Hotel Gourmet, Citi and OCBC credit/debit cards and HSBC credit cards Amara Singapore dinner buffet $118++ $68++ One-for-one with UOB credit card One Farrer Hotel lunch buffet $128++ $64++ Mothers dine free with every three paying adults Hilton Singapore Ginger Lily afternoon tea $68++ (with free flow of coffee and tea) – Top up $20 for a glass of champagne Hilton Singapore Estate Mother's Day Grand Champagne Brunch $188++ – Additional top up for free flow of champagne Carousel, Royal Plaza on Scotts lunch, high tea and dinner buffet $78++/$59++/$98++ $41++/$35++/$52++ 15 per cent off with selected DBS/POSB and UOB credit cards Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy Jia Wei Mother's Day Set Menu $78++ – Complimentary bird's nest with any set menu Tablescape at Grand Park City Hall Mothers' Day Afternoon Tea $88+ per set (good for two) – Free Malin & Goetz skincare and fragrance trial kit for mothers dining on May 14

*Prices are before discount and exclusive of prevailing service charge and GST.

