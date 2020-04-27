Mother's Day gift guide 2020: Presents to thank super mums

While we rally in support for frontline and migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic for their dedication and sacrifice to the community, here's another group of superheroes whose capes fly extremely high during this trying time—mothers.

While she might not express it, super mums could really use some words of encouragement, pampering, or even a thoughtful gift. With Mother's Day just around the corner on 10 May, it's the perfect opportunity to thank her for everything that she has done.

Wondering what you should be getting? This list of Mothers Day present ideas will help convey your wishes to her.

Mothers Day Present Ideas To Thank Her for Everything

Skincare

You can't go wrong with gifting skincare products to a woman — an essential even after she has become a mum. Yes she might *nag* over you spending money but trust me, she'll be overjoyed.

Plus, this one by Caudalie is great for all ladies, even during pregnancy.

Kew Organics’ NEW sensitive skincare range contains nourishing organic ingredients to protect and calm sensitive and delicate skin, firm up skin and refresh areas around the eyes, among other benefits.

Your mum/lady will appreciate the pampering, especially during this hectic stay-at-home period. You can shop them here.

Health Supplements

There's no greater gift than the gift of health, giving mums beauty that is more than just skin deep.

The waist tonic is a fine extraction of the essence and goodness of 6 top-grade herbs, making it a great immunity booster especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is a great supplement for the elderly and also young mothers to help them recuperate after giving birth.

You can purchase the Huiji Waist Tonic and Cooling Tea banded pack exclusively online here.

Shoes

Chances are you would have heard of the Chinese superstition involving shoes and gift-giving. Whether or not you believe that it's bad luck to be gifting shoes, these shoes might be well worth it for you to toss those shoe-perstitions away.

Sketchers On-The-Go 600 Sandals, available in yellow and blue ($69).

​​​​​​PHOTO: Sketchers

Comfortable yet stylish, it'll help to put less pressure on mums' feet—and hopefully, lives as they go about their day.

Shop various styles on Sketchers official store here.

As the wise saying goes: "good shoes take you to good places". And that's one of the best things you can wish for someone you love.

Baking kits

Mother's Day will be made sweeter with confectionaries and company of loved ones.

Why not consider this exclusive Mother’s Day Bake at Home hamper ($148+) by Janice Wong for an alternative stay-home-friendly activity?

Bake to your heart's content without having to worry about the portioning because everything will be provided: step-by-step recipes, premixes, key ingredients and essential utensils.

You'll also find a complementary Janice Wong’s dessert recipe book 'Perfection in Imperfection' worth $48.

Now available for pre-orders and delivery one week before Mother’s Day via Janice Wong's official site here. Free home delivery is applicable for orders above S$80, with same day and next day delivery available.

The School of Perfect Bakes focuses on helping you create bakes using local Singaporean flavours and ingredients, including Gula Melaka, Coconut, and Pandan.

Being a member will allow you access to 50 video baking lessons across all skill levels with detailed printable recipe and worksheets to perfect your craft!

This might come in handy for mums (and dads) who are thinking of giving their little one a surprise birthday cake! Otherwise, it's all about learning a new skill and creating fond memories together as a family.

You can sign up for their online baking lessons that are accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week here.

Functional Gifts

Mothers Day present ideas: Worried about safety of little ones at home while you're away? This companion can help while soothing your little one ($429).

PHOTO: Arlo

Having to handle little ones while engaging in a work situation can get to even the most patient of mums. More so, safety concerns are of mums' priority when she has to be apart from her little one to hop on a video call.

The Arlo Baby is the perfect baby monitor and companion to ease her mind, allowing her to focus on work.

Its great features include a built-in music player and looks cute enough to pass off as a toy in your nursery, keeping your tiny tot soothed and entertained while you get busy in your home office. You can purchase it here.

Fuss-free cleaning with Scotch-Brite™ Easy Sweeper Plus+.

PHOTO: Scotch-Brite

Mums' whose love language is acts of service will definitely feel loved when you try to ease her burden — but even better if you help out around the house.

This Scotch-Brite™ Easy Sweeper Plus+ helps make cleaning easy and effective so mum can carry out quick daily cleaning in just under 15 minutes!

Available at all leading hypermarkets, supermarkets, household and hardware stores, bookstores and online retailers.

We hope you find these Mothers Day present ideas useful in planning a nice gift or surprise for your loved one. Kudos to all mums out there for doing what you do, and Happy Mother's Day to you in advance!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.