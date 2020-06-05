Mother's Day gift ideas (from brands which are still delivering) for every kind of trendy mum

Store closure only means one thing: There's absolutely no room for last-minute gifts this Mother's Day. You can't sneak in an after-work pick-up even if you wanted to.

With May 10 just around the corner, online shopping is your next best bet. So here are the fashion brands that are still working wonders and offering delivery services during this period.

Only the best for the leading lady in our life, right?

The sweet mum: Floral Wrappy, $270, Fendi

Nothing says Happy Mother's Day like a burst of florals. To order, contact Jonathan, Ngee Ann City Store Manager, at +65 9788 6510. Fendi offers next day delivery once payment is received.

The sweet mum: Heart Coin Pouch in Metallic Monogram Leather, $360, MCM

How cute is this heart coin pouch?

The sweet mum: Loui Mini Crossbody, $326.94, Rabeanco

Metallic pink and still buttery soft. Rabeanco is currently offering free shipping worldwide on all orders. Shoppers can enjoy a complimentary card case worth USD$48 (S$68) with every purchase of a regular price item.

The sweet mum: Simone Printed Cardigan, $665, Tory Burch

Perfect for those stay-in rainy days when mum's catching up on some reading.

The sweet mum: Ella Loafers, $249, Pretty Ballerinas

There's no such thing as "overdressed" for a grocery run. Pretty Ballerinas is now offering free shipping for orders over $150.

The fun mum: Willis Bag, $650, Coach

Mums who are always on-the-go would appreciate this versatile piece. The handy size, top handle, and detachable strap can take a lady from post-workout brunch to grocery run in a jiffy.

The fun mum: Bitten Chip Earring, $220, Mirror

Its a one-side-only bitten potato chip earring. Need we say more?

The Collective Market at Siri House is currently offering free islandwide delivery for orders above $200.

The fun mum: GG Marmont small multicolour pastel shoulder bag, $2960, Gucci

So what does Gucci's latest pastel arm candy remind you more of: old school kuih piring wafer or icy gem biscuit? Discuss.

Gucci is now offering remote client shopping services. Customers can contact the brand's client services via whatsapp or phone call (+65 3138 2024). Delivery is complimentary for all purchases in Singapore.

The fun mum: #IAMWONDERMOM, $125, Swatch

A way to remind your mum of all the times she had your back.

The fun mum: Wind Wind, $369.58 (US$260), Gentle Monster

For the mum who'd toss out her reading glasses to make a fashion statement.

The Gentle Monster office will be closed from Apr 30 to May 5 due to the observance of Korean holidays. As such, all orders placed after 10AM (GMT +9) Apr 28 will be processed on May 6.

The fun mum: Guitar Bag, $1,544, Moschino

To celebrate the launch of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands' new online retail site, shoppers who spend a minimum of $1,000 and $3,000 will stand to receive a $50 or $150 shopping voucher respectively, from now until May 31.

The power mum: BV Curve Sandals, $2,720, Bottega Veneta

If she's still powering through business meetings even on circuit breaker, there's a high chance she'd want to strut out in these come June 2.

Bottega Veneta is now offering personalised customer service. Customers may call +65 9782 6596 to place an order.

The power mum: Clash de Cartier Ring, $3,150, Cartier

The Clash de Cartier line is a fool-proof choice for someone who loves classic designs with a little edge.

The power mum: Limelight Gala Watch, Piaget

Set with 42 brilliant-cut diamonds (just the case alone), this Piaget piece will bring out the magpie in any mum.

Customers may contact +65 9231 3944 or +65 9338 8393 to place an order. Piaget is offering delivery services during this time.

The power mum: Yellow FF Logo Long Wallet, $1,250, Fendi

She'd appreciate that burst of sunshine yellow. Place an order with the Ngee Ann City Store manager at +65 9788 6510.

The power mum: Roseau Tote Bag, $825, Longchamp

The sort of tote that fits everything.

Longchamp is offering complimentary home delivery services for purchases above $400. For more enquiries, contact aftersales@longchamp.com.sg.

The power mum: Monogram Motif Vintage Check E-canvas Belt, $570, Burberry

There's a little bit of logomania in every mum.

The sentimental mum: Mama Locket Toggle Necklace, $255, Atelier Agape

Atelier Agape is a new Singapore-based Fair Trade jewellery brand that celebrates the bond between mother and child through its designs. For a nostalgic vibe, this locket can be personalised by placing a photo inside.

The sentimental mum: Signature Signet Ring, $180, Monica Vinader

Part of Monica Vinader's new range of pinky finger rings, this signet ring can be made personal with all sorts of engraving - from initials, to motifs, and even symbols.

The sentimental mum: Mum Letters Dangle Charm, $89 (charm only), Pandora

Tip: add a charm every mother's day, or special occasion.

The sentimental mum: Fiorever Necklace, $10,150, Bvlgari

A portmanteau of the words "fiore" (Italian for "flower) and "forever", this stunning necklace is a symbol of happiness and vitality.

Orders above $1,000 delivered between May 1 to May 10 will be accompanied with a complimentary flower bouquet.

The sentimental mum: 125 Containers, $105.60, Thingg

Because a sentimentalist can never do with too many trinket holders.

The sporty mum: Garmin Vivosmart 4 Fitness Activity Tracker, $168, Garmin

There's nothing to be ashamed of if your mum's workout routine is stricter than yours. Help her workout efficiently with a stylish fitness tracker that can monitor her heart rate, all-day stress levels, REM sleep, and more.

The sporty mum: Horizon Wireless Earphones, $1,620, Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton is offering complimentary same-day (for orders before 12pm) and next-day contactless delivery, even on Mother's Day itself. Contact a client advisor at 6788 3888.

The sporty mum: Ribbed stretch sports bra, $128, Reebok x Victoria Beckham

This light support sports bra with double criss-cross straps looks doubly chic when paired with the matching leggings.

The sporty mum: Ribbed stretch leggings, $185, Reebok x Victoria Beckham

Perfect for a no-pants pants look.

The sporty mum: Ultra Flex 2.0, $119, Skechers

The soft woven knit upper and ultra-flexible sole makes these kicks the ideal indoor workout companion. And mum won't have to worry about the white getting dirty.

