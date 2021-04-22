Mother's Day gifts you can buy from Taobao under $80

Show some love for your mom this Mother’s Day with a thoughtful gift that suits her personality and lifestyle. We’ve rounded up seven of our favourites from Taobao for you, all under $80.

And now’s a good time to order — if you purchase now, they’ll make it to your doorstep in time for the second Sunday of May.

Silk pillowcase

PHOTO: Taobao

Give your mom a good night’s sleep with these luxurious 19-momme silk pillowcases that come in a rainbow of colours.

Silk is hypoallergenic and breathable, so it won’t trigger allergies, plus it’s gentler to the skin and hair.

For a complete set, the shop sells silk duvet covers too.

Price: Approx $14

Available on Taobao

Valet stand

PHOTO: Taobao

For the stylish, organised mom who likes having her outfit laid out the night before.

This modern take on the valet stand is slim enough that it takes up barely any floor space, but has enough room to hang up at least two outfits, with a tray for trinkets and accessories.

We love the gold version, which adds a touch of luxe to the room.

Price: Approx $40

Available on Taobao

Leather and chrome magazine rack

PHOTO: Taobao

If your mom loves reading newspapers and magazines, this stylish rack for the living room or bedroom will help her corral them in place.

The leather-and-chrome design fits easily into most aesthetics, and you can choose from three sizes.

Price: Approx from $14

Available on Taobao

Mirror with LED light

PHOTO: Taobao

Treat your mom to this new mirror for her dresser. The mirror lights up at the touch of a button, giving her plenty of light to do her makeup and skincare routine comfortably.

We love its generous size and the sleek Scandi aesthetic, too.

Price: From approx $28

Available on Taobao

Coffee capsule organiser

PHOTO: Taobao

Does your mom need her coffee every day? If she uses a coffee machine, this organiser will help her get her capsules in order — and display them beautifully.

ALSO READ: Where to order the most beautiful blooms for mum this Mother's Day

Suitable for Dolce Gusto, Nespresso, Illy Coffee, and Keurig capsules, this organiser sits right under the coffee machine and features a pull-out drawer, so she won’t even have to find extra space in the kitchen for it.

Price: Approx $28

Available on Taobao

Trinket tree

PHOTO: Taobao

This whimsical trinket stand comes in the shape of a Christmas tree, except instead of baubles, you decorate it with jewellery and accessories.

A fun, playful gift for mom — even better if you buy some jewellery for her to go with it.

Price: Approx $13

Available on Taobao

Lower back massager

PHOTO: Taobao

Lower back and hip pain is a common ailment as we get older, but this portable massager can help alleviate some of it. It uses EMS therapy and five massage modes to stimulate blood circulation, and can be heated up to 40C.

It’s operated via a small handheld remote, so your mom won’t have to fiddle with a phone app, and it’s rechargeable via USB — what could be easier?

Price: From approx $73

Available on Taobao

This article was first published in Home & Decor.