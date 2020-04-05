Mother's day promotions, gifts, activity ideas (circuit breaker edition)

Don’t let this extended circuit breaker spoil your plans for Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 10, 2020), because the only one who should be spoiled is mum.

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and there’s no reason why this extended circuit breaker should play spoilsport. If you’re looking for some ideas on how to celebrate it as a family at home, you’re in luck.

Here is a list of stay home dining promotions, gift and activity ideas to celebrate this Mother’s Day.

Dining promotions

Being in Singapore, there’s always something new and delicious to savour. We may be staying home and unable to take mum out for a nice meal, but it doesn’t mean that we can’t get restaurant-quality meals and sweet treats delivered to our homes (yay for that!).

Below are a few restaurants, cafes and bakeries, which offer special menus for Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day lunch and dinner

Restaurant Cuisine & Menu Delivery Charge Price Blue Jasmine Thai



Set menu (good for 3 to 4 pax)



Basil chicken kaprao, spicy lemongrass fish fillet, tom yum mushroom soup, Thai deep-fried banana and mango sticky rice. Islandwide delivery, between $12 to $18, depending on the address. $50 W Hotel Western



Set menu (good for 2, 4 or 6 pax)



Appetisers, grilled meats or seafood, side dishes and desserts. Free islandwide delivery, for orders above $50. From $106



Use promo code WMOTHERSDAY10 to enjoy 10 per cent off on your bill for all orders made before 4 May. Shangri-La Local



DIY popiah set (good for 3 to 4 pax) Grab, Foodpanda, or Deliveroo from 7 May 2020. From $88



Order before 3 May to enjoy 10 per cent off, applicable for self pick-up only. Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Western



Salads, grilled meats, burgers, side dishes and dessert. Free islandwide delivery, for orders above $35. From $25 Cicheti Italian



Set menu (good for 2 to 3 pax)



Antipasti, oven-baked pizzas and pastas. Islandwide delivery, $10. From $68 Min Jiang Sichuan and Cantonese



Set menu (minimum 2 pax)



Classic cold platter, diced chicken with dried red chilli, deep-fried sea perch fillet with fresh mango in lemongrass sauce, stir-fried Ibérico pork with assorted mushrooms and asparagus, stir-fried Min Jiang noodles with prawns and scallops, and steamed flower bun with lotus paste. Free islandwide delivery. From $156 Hai Tien Lo Cantonese



Set menu (minimum 2 pax)



Nutritious herbal soup, braised imperial swiftlet’s nest with crab meat, stewed lobster with Inaniwa udon in signature homemade XO chilli sauce and more. Free islandwide delivery. From $170



Use promo code TAKEAWAY25 to get 25 per cent off on your bill. Long Beach Seafood Chinese



Set menu (good for up to 5 pax)



Drunken prawn in herbal Soup, black pepper or chilli dungeness crab, noodles with clams, chrysanthemum & aloe vera with lemongrass jelly and more. Delivery charge depends on the address. From $228

Mother’s Day brunch and high-tea

Restaurant Cuisine & Menu Delivery Charge Price Goodwood Park Hotel Pastries



Dessert box (good for 2 to 4 pax)



Vanilla mascarpone mille-feuille, passionfruit macarons, apple cream puffs, chocolate caramel tarts and assorted berries tarts. Free islandwide delivery for orders above $120. Orders below $120 will incur a delivery charge of $15. $54 Shangri-La Small-bites and desserts



High-tea set (good for 2 pax)



Mango coconut tartlets, ondeh-ondeh, kueh kosui, rainbow lapis, kueh lavender, mung bean ang ku kueh, peanut ang ku kueh, chilli crab puff, smoked salmon sandwich and more. Grab, Foodpanda, or Deliveroo from May 7, 2020. $40



Order before May 3, to enjoy 10 per cent off, applicable for self pick-up only. Patisserie Cle



Reopens on 7 May French pastries



Party platter



Choose from a range of bite-sized choux puffs, tarts and cakes. Free islandwide delivery for orders above $80. Orders below $80 will incur a delivery charge of $20. From $115 Two Bakers Cafe



Set menu (good for 2 pax)



Pick and choose 2 brunch mains and 2 desserts from their menu. Free islandwide delivery. From $50 Tablescape Restaurant & Bar Small-bites and desserts



High-tea set (good for 2 pax)



Scones, brioche bread, raspberry eclairs, passion fruit praline, carrot and orange cake, an assortment of savoury finger sandwiches and more. Free islandwide delivery for orders above $80. Minimum order of $80. $58

If none of these tickle your tastebuds, then you could perhaps consider getting some food ordered on GrabFood, Foodpanda, Deliveroo or WhyQ.

Pro-tip: While you’re at it, visit our article that has all the latest food delivery promo codes so you can save on your order and make the mother happy at the same time.

Gifts

Flower bouquet

You can’t go wrong with flowers. From just $50, Happy Bunch delivers a fresh carnation bouquet right to mum’s front door. There’s also Flower Addict and The Floral Atelier, which offer a wider range of extravagant bouquets, bloom boxes and gift bundles just for Mother’s Day.

But if you’re looking for something truly unique, how about a novelty bloom box filled with hand-sanitisers instead? This bloom box features fresh carnations, mixed foliage and 3 bottles of NaOClean alcohol-free disinfectant solution — perfect for mums who have sensitive or dry skin.

Pro-tip: A thoughtful and useful gift, mum’s not just going to have a good laugh, but also a good supply of hand sanitiser for the next couple of months.

Price: From $50 (including delivery charge)

Cake

No proper celebration is complete without a cake! With the new tightened circuit breaker measures in place, getting one delivered to your home might prove to be a challenge.

But, fret not, we’ve found 11 cakes shops, which are still spreading tasty calorific joy and delivering cakes this Mother’s Day.

Pro-tip: Go take your pick of a cake she’d love here.

Price: From $8.50 (excluding delivery charge)

Caffeine booster

There’s nothing quite like waking up to a fresh cup of Joe, and if mum is a coffee drinker, you could definitely consider getting her a starter kit from Common Man Coffee Roasters.

It is a full home brewing set that consists of a coffee bean hand grinder, Kalita Wave drip apparatus, filter paper and 12 bags of single-origin coffee beans.

Pro-tip: If that’s too much trouble just for coffee, there’s also the option of gifting her a cold brew care pack from Bootstrap, Parallel or Old Hen Coffee.

Price: From $25 (excluding delivery charge)

Activity ideas

Make dessert as a family

How about an afternoon of fun in the kitchen with a DIY bake kit by renowned chocolatier Janice Wong? The kit comes filled with chocolate bonbons, chocolate chip cookie premix, cupcake premix, baking accessories, recipe cards and a dessert book.

For something more personal, you could pick out baking items and customise your very own DIY bake kit from stores like Red Man by Phoon Huat or The Source, which remain open during this circuit breaker.

Pro-tip: If everyone in the family agrees to participate, you could turn it into a fun bake-off!

Price: From $30 (excluding delivery charge)

Watch and participate in a Masterclass together

Masterclass is an e-learning platform that offers members a library of over 80 instructional videos by experts in various fields.

You could pick up singing techniques from Christina Aguilera, cooking techniques from Gordon Ramsey, storytelling from Neil Gaiman — the list and possibilities are endless.

Simply watching a Masterclass video together doesn’t exactly count as a memorable activity for Mother’s Day. To truly make it one, consider planning for a post-activity to participate in together that would put your new skills into practice.

Pro-tip: This is a great activity for those of you who do not stay with mum. You could simply order the materials for the post-activity online and have them delivered to her place.

Price: 2 Annual passes to all Masterclass videos for $255.

Be her personal bartender

To keep budding bartenders and passionate cocktail drinkers occupied, some of the world’s best hotel bars have leaked their signature cocktail recipes online.

Treat mummy dearest to an afternoon tipple (or three) and impress her with your bartending skills, as you try to replicate one of these fancy cocktails:

Pro-tip: Alternatively, you could skip all of that and gift mum a beautiful Gin cocktail set from Sasha’s Fine Foods, or a set of pre-mixed artisanal cocktails by one of Singapore’s best bars, ATLAS.

Price: From as little as $10 (if you have most of the spirits stocked at home)

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.