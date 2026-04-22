Moulin Rogue! The Musical is coming to Singapore for its first-ever world tour

Musical lovers, here is one event you'll want to add to your calendars.

Multi-award-winning stage show Moulin Rouge! will be coming to Singapore in February 2027 as part of its first-ever world tour, shared presenter Base Entertainment Asia in a press release on April 22.

The production, held at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre, brings Baz Luhrmann's iconic 2001 film to life through an international touring cast.

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical has captivated audiences from Broadway to the West End and beyond, and we are thrilled to present its Southeast Asia premiere in Singapore," said Chief Executive Officer of Base Entertainment Asia, Chantal Prudhomme.

The musical is best described as a mash-up musical, rather than a jukebox musical, with music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Justin Levine remixing and remashing over 70 songs to create a pop score.

It celebrates over 160 years of music, from Offenbach to Lady Gaga, and the stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie as well as additions from the likes of Adele, Katy Perry, Sia, Rihanna and Beyonce.

Set in Paris, 1899, Moulin Rogue! The Musical tells the tale of a lovesick American writer, Christian, and the star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub, Satine.

When they meet at Moulin Rouge, they fall in love, but are thwarted by the nightclub's host and impresario, Harold Zidler, and the wealthy The Duke of Monroth, who wants to buy Satine.

In an attempt to save the Moulin Rouge and win the heart of Satine, Christian stages a musical spectacular.

Since its world premiere in 2018, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has performed to over 12 million people worldwide.

It is also the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, an Olivier Award, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award honours, including New Broadway Musical.

A waitlist to be first in line when tickets go on sale is now open on Base Entertainment Asia's website until May 3, 11.59pm.

Audiences can also keep a lookout for rewards throughout the waitlist campaign period, including two pairs of Gala Night tickets.



The first winner will be announced on the Base Entertainment Asia Instagram account (@baseasia) on April 26, while the second will be announced on May 3.



During the Priority Sale and Super Early Bird period, one lucky ticket-buyer will also stand a chance to win a pair of return air tickets to Paris.

The winner will be announced on Base Entertainment Asia's Instagram account on July 1.

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melissateo@asiaone.com