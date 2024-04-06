Pack some energy bars, prioritise rest: Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse shares what you should know about labour and delivery

While school might have taught us about human anatomy and biology, first-time parents often find themselves consulting Google on what to expect when they're expecting.

And if you have questions about labour and delivery (L&D) in particular, you've come to the right place.

We spoke to Jenirose, a senior midwife at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital with 20 years of L&D experience, for some helpful tips for expectant parents.

Don't be afraid to ask questions

If there's anything you're unsure of at any stage in your labour, don't be afraid to ask your medical team. After all, they are there to help facilitate a smooth delivery.

"I ensure that each procedure is explained, providing updates on the progress of labour and discussing the available options for pain relief," Jenirose said, adding that this will help to alleviate anxieties and empower women to make informed decisions.

Some parents might also find it helpful to attend courses. For instance, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital has antenatal classes, called Parentcraft, that cover topics such as newborn care, breastfeeding and postpartum recovery.

"Especially for first-time parents, many may not fully anticipate the myriad of changes and challenges that come with parenthood," said Jenirose. "[This can help] parents feel more informed and confident."

You don't need to pack much in your hospital bag

It is advisable to pack your hospital bag a few weeks before your due date, but don't stress about it because maternity hospitals typically provide what's necessary for both mother and baby.

Jenirose recommends packing two sets of baby clothes, including swaddles and mittens, as well as one set of clothing for the mother to wear on the day of discharge.

"It's also a good idea to include any preferred toiletries. Additionally, couples may want to pack some energy bars or sweets according to their preferences," she advised.

Prioritise rest

Labour is called that for a reason - it is an intense process that takes a lot out of mothers.

"Following labour, it is important for women to maintain a positive mindset, prioritise rest and avoid putting unnecessary pressure or stress on themselves, especially for first-time mothers adjusting to lactation and newborn care," said Jenirose.

So if you aren't up for receiving visitors during your hospital stay or the early postpartum days, don't feel bad about it. Well-meaning family and friends can always visit at a later time, when everyone is more well-rested.

"Adequate rest and support are crucial for mothers throughout this period, especially when there are changes in hormones after the delivery of the baby," Jenirose stressed.

Get dad to help from day one

In Jenirose's experience, dads play an important role in the delivery room by providing moral support and encouragement. They can also help with massaging the mum's back during labour to ease discomfort, and chime in when decision-making is required.

"We encourage rooming-in and involving fathers in newborn care during the hospital stay, as this helps prepare and equip parents for the post-discharge period," she added.

How about in the days after?

"Continue to offer emotional support, assist with newborn care tasks, and provide a helping hand with household chores to alleviate the mother's workload," said Jenirose.

If you're welcoming a baby this year, you might be wondering if you need to brace yourself as hospitals are expected to be busier due to the Dragon baby boom.

Besides discussing your plan with your obstetrician, parents are also encouraged to book their delivery in advance starting at 35 weeks (about 8 months) onwards, which can help to smoothen the admission process upon arrival, said Jenirose.

She also recommends joining Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital's virtual maternity tour, conducted weekly, to be better prepared.

And here's a fun fact: back in March 2014, Jenirose helped to deliver Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital's first baby at its newly opened Maternity Ward and Obstetrics Services. Almost a decade later, she helped to deliver the hospital's 20,000th baby - a baby boy weighing 3.2kg - in February 2024!

And she's not planning to stop anytime soon. Jenirose shares that she has been interested in midwifery since her school days, and she wishes to remain in this field for as long as her health permits.

"I consider myself fortunate to have discovered a profession that I am truly passionate about," she says.

