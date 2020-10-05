Movie theatres Singapore: Ticket promotions and safety precautions

Movie theatres in Singapore have reopened since July 13 with some changes, and here’s everything you need to know before you book your tickets.

Hooray! Another restriction lifted, and another step closer to normalcy. Movie theatres in Singapore have officially reopened since July 13, but with a few safety measures in place to ensure that we remain safe while enjoying an afternoon or evening of entertainment on the big screen.

So, if you’ve got questions about what these are, whether there are any promotions and what you can do about your expired movie vouchers, we try to answer them below.

Movie theatre promotions and deals

Expired or expiring movie theatre vouchers

Last updated on Oct 2, 2020. Movie theatre promotions, deals and voucher extensions are subject to change without prior notice.

Nothing pleases avid moviegoers more than discounted movie tickets, food and drinks. If that sounds like you, here are some promotions and deals that you should know about before making your first visit (post-Circuit Breaker) to the movie theatres.

Golden Village promotions

Promotion Price Remarks DBS PayLah! users enjoy $2.50 off on movie ticket prices every Wednesday (2D, 3D, Gemini, Deluxe Plus or Duo Deluxe tickets) Vary depending on movie Wednesdays only

Tickets must be purchased through the GV icon on DBS PayLah! every Wednesday

Not applicable for use on public holidays and eve of public holidays

Valid till Dec 31, 2020 DBS PayLah! users enjoy $1 off on movie ticket prices on all other days (2D, 3D, Gemini, Deluxe Plus or Duo Deluxe tickets) Vary depending on movie Mondays to Sundays: Tickets must be purchased through the GV icon on DBS PayLah! every Wednesday

Not applicable for use on public holidays and eve of public holidays

Valid till Dec 31, 2020 DBS PayLah! users enjoy special prices on popcorn combos 1 Regular popcorn and 1 regular drink, $7.90 (usual price $9) 1 Regular popcorn and 2 regular drinks, $10.90 (usual price $13) Only valid with movie ticket purchases

Not valid for Gold Class movie ticket purchases

Shaw Theatres promotions

Promotion Price Remarks SAFRA members enjoy special prices on 2D movie tickets Vary depending on time and day, $7 to $10 (usual price $9 to $13.50) Over-the-counter purchases only

Not valid on certain public holidays

Valid till Dec 31, 2022 SAFRA members enjoy special prices on 3D movie tickets Vary depending on time and day, $9 to $12 (usual price $11 to $14) Over-the-counter purchases only

Not valid on certain public holidays

Valid till Dec 31, 2022 SAFRA members enjoy special prices on Regular popcorn combo 1 Regular popcorn and 1 regular drink, $5.50 (usual price $7.90) Over-the-counter purchases only

Not valid on certain public holidays

Valid till Dec 31, 2022 OCBC cardholders enjoy special prices on 2D movie tickets Vary depending on time and day Limited to 4 discounted tickets per cardholder per day

Valid till March 31, 2021 OCBC cardholders enjoy special movie ticket and food buncles From $30 Limited to 4 bundles per cardholder per day

Valid till March 31, 2021

Cathay Cineplexes promotions

Promotion Price Remarks PAssion POSB debit cardholders for 1-for-1 movie tickets on the 10th of every month Vary depending on movie Limited to the first 800 redemptions on the 10th day of every month

Maximum 2 tickets per purchase

Only valid for certain class of movies Singtel customers get 1-for-1 movie ticket prices on Saturdays Vary depending on movie Limited to 1 transaction per customer per Saturday

Filmgarde promotions

Promotion Price Remarks 2’s value deal – weekday 2 Movie tickets, 1 bottle of water, 1 regular popcorn, 1 regular drink, 1 bag of chips, $28 (save up to $4) Mondays to Thursdays only

Not applicable for use on public holidays and eve of public holidays 2’s value deal – weekend 2 Movie tickets, 1 bottle of water, 1 regular popcorn, 1 regular drink, 1 bag of chips, $37 (save up to $4) Fridays to Sundays only

Not applicable for use on public holidays and eve of public holidays

WE Cinemas promotions

Promotion Price Remarks PAssion cardholders enjoy $1 off on 2D movie ticket Vary depending on movie Minimum purchase of 2 tickets

Purchase must be made with a PAssion card

Valid till Jan 31, 2021

What are the safety precautions in place at movie theatres?

There are a couple of safety measures that have been put in place by the authorities. These include:

All cinema halls will adopt a 1 metre safe distancing seat configuration.

Similar to Phase 2’s restrictions on social gatherings, you are allowed to watch movies in groups of no more than 5 (need not be from the same household) without the 1 metre safe distancing seat configuration.

From Oct 1, 2020, larger cinema halls with more than 300 seats will be allowed to admit up to 150 patrons at any time. For smaller cinema halls, the maximum capacity is increased to 50 per cent of the original capacity. That said, theatres will still have to adhere to safe distancing rules.

You have to keep your face mask on at all times, even inside the cinema hall. The only exception is when you are consuming food or drink.

Can I consume food and drinks during the movie?

Yes, you are allowed to remove your face mask to consume food and drinks during the movie (yay!). However, you are required to put your mask back on the moment you have finished eating or drinking.

Is it safe to visit a movie theatre?

Movie theaters will be stepping up their cleaning and disinfecting efforts to ensure that their premises remain Covid-19 free, but there are some extra measures that you can adopt to protect yourself as well. These include:

Keep your face mask on at all times and remove it only when you are eating or drinking.

Choose contactless payment options when purchasing your tickets, food and drinks to cut down on the possibility of transmission.

Actively maintain safe distance from other moviegoers when at the ticket counter, going into and out of the cinema hall, toilet and other common areas.

Refrain from touching unknown objects or surfaces. In the event that you do (for example, holding onto the escalator’s handrail or door handles), remember to sanitise your hands right after.

Got movie vouchers that have expired due to the closure or are expiring soon? Don’t throw them away! Movie theatres in Singapore have extended their expiry dates and this is done automatically ⁠— no need to exchange your existing vouchers for new ones.

Golden Village vouchers

Type Initial expiry date Extended expiry date I’m a Movie Buff! movie coupons and promo codes March 31 to April 30, 2020 Sept 12, 2020 GV Movie Club birthday cessation 1-for-1 vouchers March 31 to April 12, 2020 Sept 12, 2020 GV Movie Club February birthday treat vouchers March 31, 2020 Sept 12, 2020 ‘I’ll Be Back’ GV Katong vouchers (F&B vouchers, weekday and weekend movie vouchers) March, April and May 2020 Sept 12, 2020 ‘The Show Book’ voucher March 31, May 29 and Sept 30, 2020 Oct 12, 2020 Other vouchers and prepaid cards (Movie vouchers, F&B vouchers, $10 gift vouchers, HSBC movie card and GV One card) March 27 to July 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2020 Other vouchers and prepaid cards (Movie vouchers, F&B vouchers, $10 gift vouchers, HSBC movie card and GV One card) Aug 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 Extended for 4 months from initial expiry date

Shaw Theatres vouchers

Type Initial expiry date Extended expiry date Movie vouchers (IMAX®, premiere, regular – blue, green or red) March 1 to July 13, 2020 Jan 31, 2021 MovieBites popcorn combo vouchers March 1 to July 13, 2020 Jan 31, 2021 IMAX® and Brown gift vouchers March 1 to July 13, 2020 Jan 31, 2021 All vouchers July 14 to Aug 31, 2020 Request for extension by writing in to helpdesk@shaw.com.sg

Cathay Cineplexes vouchers

Type Initial expiry date Extended expiry date Everyday movie vouchers, Weekday movie vouchers, Senior vouchers. Feb to Aug 2020 Feb 28, 2021 Platinum movie suites vouchers Feb to Aug 2020 Feb 28, 2021 F&B and all other gift vouchers Feb to Aug 2020 Feb 28, 2021

Filmgarde vouchers

Type Initial expiry date Extended expiry date Movie vouchers March 1 to July 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2020 All other vouchers March 1 to July 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2020

The Projector vouchers

Type Initial expiry date Extended expiry date Fan, Senior and Student memberships March 27 to July 12 Extension is based on the duration of the closure Single or gift pack vouchers March 26 to July 12 Extension is based on the duration of the closure

WE Cinemas vouchers

For extension of expired or expiring WE Cinemas vouchers, email a request to contact@engwah.com.sg.

Eaglewings Cinematics vouchers

For extension of expired or expiring Eaglewings Cinematics vouchers, email a request to info@eaglewingscinematics.com.sg.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.