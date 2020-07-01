Moving to a bigger home: What you should consider before getting a new property

Moving to a bigger home - that is one of many important decisions parents must make wisely. How can you make sure you don't sell yourself short?

"When you consider the taxes, refinancing and moving costs, purchasing a new property can be costly," says Freddy Meindertsma, a senior financial adviser with a financial advisory firm.

"So the question to ask yourself is whether it's worthwhile moving or if you can make improvements to your current property. Depending on your circumstances, it might make more sense to renovate your existing home rather than move house."

There are also many factors when considering home upgrading, he adds. First, you don't want to overcapitalise.

"Overcapitalisation is when you spend more money on the house than it increases in value. Always keep in mind how your renovations may appeal to potential buyers later, and if they will pay more for these features. Personal style and preference often get in the way of smart investment decisions."

And while renovating can be a cheaper alternative to moving to a bigger house entirely, Meindertsma says you also need to be realistic about the costs of home improvements.

"Upgrading to a new home is not a one-size-fits-all; neither is uprooting your family to a new house. It's all about doing your research and weighing your options."

The beauty of upsizing is you can use the equity you've already accumulated to your advantage.

Equity allows you to reach higher than you would otherwise be able. It's the difference between the value of your home and the amount left on your mortgage.

Remember, too, that upgrading to a larger home incurs more costs than just the price of the property itself.