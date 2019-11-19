Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for

Just bought your own house? Congrats on this exciting step in adulthood and major milestone!

But lest you you think that you’ve got your sums all worked out, you need to remember that there are bound to be unexpected costs that can eat away a large chunk out of your savings account.

Not sure what these costs might be? Not to worry.

As with many things in life, you’ll be OK as long as you make enough preparations in advance.

Here are five most common costs of home ownership that you may not expect, and the steps you can take to avoid them.

1. BUSTING THE RENOVATION BUDGET

Whether you’re buying a resale flat from the open market or a brand new apartment, you’ll want to make some customisations to your new home.

And that means signing on a renovation package that costs tens of thousands of dollars.

You’d think that the large upfront sum would be enough to cover everything you could think of, but busting the renovation budget unfortunately happens more often than not.

There are many reasons why this could happen, ranging from careless mistakes or miscommunications on the part of your contractor, to finding out you need extra hacking due to unexpected modifications.