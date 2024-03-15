Mr Gearbox celebrates its opening at Carros Centre

Not sure where you should head to keep your car's gearbox in good shape?

On March 3, 2024, Mr Gearbox held its grand opening at Carros Centre. The company describes itself as a "premier destination" for gearbox repair and maintenance services.

The event was attended by industry professionals, automotive enthusiasts and the local community. Representatives from MK Group, parent company of Mr Gearbox, and industry leaders were also in attendance.

The ceremonial ribbon cutting, which symbolised the official launch of Mr Gearbox at Carros Centre, was one of the highlights of the event.

But perhaps more importantly during the grand opening event, attendees also had the opportunity to explore the new facility via a guided tour. The guided tour presented attendees with the opportunity to gain firsthand insights into the advanced equipment and technology that Mr Gearbox uses to diagnose, repair and optimise gearboxes to ensure peak performance.

Beyond the tours, attendees were also able to witness interactive demonstrations, which provided them with a deeper understanding of Mr Gearbox's expertise and dedication to precision.

Attendees also enjoyed offers and promotions exclusive to the grand opening event.

For more information on Mr Gearbox or to engage their services, interested parties may visit their website here.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.