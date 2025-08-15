MrBeast Burger is now in Singapore, but there's no physical store - here's how you can get a taste

In November 2020, popular American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, opened his first restaurant, MrBeast Burger, in North Carolina.

The brand's concept functions as a virtual eatery that only operates out of existing restaurant kitchens, which means there are no physical stores and all orders can only be placed online.

Now, it is coming to Singapore — and on Friday (Aug 15), AsiaOne attended the launch at social enterprise Dignity Kitchen, which will host the first MrBeast Burger virtual kitchen here.

The aim of MrBeast Burger's concept is to help eateries tap into new revenue streams without disrupting their core businesses, according to the brand.

Those who join the franchise do not need to get a new premises and can simply use their existing kitchens — all the equipment they need are a deep fryer, griddle, freezer, chiller and exhaust system.

MrBeast Burger will supply all branded ingredients and packaging materials based on the eatery's actual sales, as well as a POS system to handle the online orders.

Those keen on opening a franchise will need an initial fee of $5,000 for the first year per outlet, with an annual renewal fee of $2,500 per year from the second year onwards, according to the brand.

As for customers who just want to try the food, they can do so by ordering from platforms like Grab, Foodpanda and the MrBeast Burger official Singapore website.

"I'm a fan of MrBeast, not just for the entertainment he brings to families worldwide, but for the meaningful social good he champions — such as building water wells for children in African villages," shared Koh Seng Choon, founder and executive director of Dignity Kitchen.

The establishment located in Boon Keng has seven stalls run by differently-abled and disadvantaged individuals.

"Dignity Kitchen is proud to be the first MrBeast Burger operator in Singapore and to be a part of a brand that combines fun with purpose."

He's not the only one excited about the launch — so are the staff.

Sharon, who helps with admin at the social enterprise, told us: "I feel very good about the launch of MrBeast Burger at Dignity Kitchen.

Another employee, Ruby, who is a baker, shared that the work has been both challenging and fulfilling at the same time.

"Every day, I bake and churn. Churning is a bit hard for me, but I try to solve the problems if there are any," she said, adding that she finds the work very fun.

What's on the menu?

The menu, while simple, has everything you need for a hearty fast-food meal.

There are a few types of burgers such as the MrBeast Burger ($15) — which comes with either a beef or chicken patty — Karl's Deluxe ($11) and Chandler Style ($14).

As for sandwiches, diners can choose between options like the Crispy Chicken Tender Sandwich ($10.50), Nashville Hot Chicken Tender Sandwich ($11.50) and Karl's Grilled Cheese ($8).

There are also sides that can be paired with your burgers and sandwiches like the Beast Style Fries ($7.50) and Signature Crinkle Fries ($7).

Plan on celebrating a special occasion? There are MrBeast Party Sets ($378) that are exclusive to Singapore.

These come with two Beast Style Burger, two Karl's Deluxe Burger, two Chandler Style Burger, two Crispy Chicken Tender Sandwich, two Nashville Hot Chicken Tender Sandwich, two 150g Cookie Fries, one six inch Burger Cake, and five Beast Style Fries.

Address: Dignity Kitchen, 69 Boon Keng Road, Singapore 339772

Xpace Xupper Club, 218 Pandan Loop, #01-01, Singapore 128408



Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays, 8am to 3pm

Closed on Sundays and public holidays

