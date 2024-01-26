MrBeast debuts in China on Bilibili, also gives away $33k to 10 lucky winners

When it comes to the world's most successful YouTubers, MrBeast, who has an estimated net worth of US$500 million (S$670 million), is undoubtedly among the cream of the crop.

And now, the content creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, wants to break into the Chinese social media scene too.

The 25-year-old US-based online personality officially launched on Bilibili, a Chinese video platform, on Tuesday (Jan 22).

At the start of his introductory clip, he greeted ni hao and shared that he "currently [owns] one of the largest YouTube channels in the world" and has more than 200 million followers.

He also showed snippets of what kind of videos he makes, such as the one where he blew up thousands of sticks of real dynamite and when he buried himself alive for a week.

"You just have to watch, they're so crazy," he said.

MrBeast also said that he really wants to enter the Chinese market.

"Right now, we're doing around 200 million views a video. We have an audience basically all over the world except China," he pointed out.

"So I thought it would be so cool to start getting the content over to China."

He also urged his new viewers to share what kind of videos they'd enjoy.

"Obviously, I'm new here. So, if you could do me a favour, just leave a comment, tell me what you'd like to see from me," he said.

"I'm just super curious to see what everyone over here in China thinks of the videos I make. It's going to be a fun ride!"

In the comments section, Chinese netizens welcomed him.

Some also asked when he would be flying over to China to "make a living".

$25,000 to 10 lucky winners

Shortly after his debut on Bibilili, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) he announced that he will be having a giveaway.

This also comes after the first video he made on X made more than US$250,000.

"I’m gonna give 10 random people that repost this [post] and follow me US$25,000 for fun (the US$250,000 my X video made)," he wrote in the post uploaded on Jan 23.

He added that the winners would be picked in 72 hours.

The giveaway closed earlier today (Jan 26) at 2.32am.

Not the first big giveaway

Last May, MrBeast had held another one of his famous giveaways on his birthday, where he offered to give away US$10,000 each to five lucky winners.

And one of these was a Singapore-based "independent visual artist and graphic designer" known as Meyyen on Instagram.

"I was hyperventilating," she had shared in her Instagram stories.

"Thank you everyone for the well wishes! Sending good vibes and abundance back."

