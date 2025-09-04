Garden-inspired cleaners by Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day launches in Singapore

Cleaning your home is going to feel a lot more like taking a walk in a garden than a chore, now that Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day has launched in Singapore. The US lifestyle brand officially made its debut here on Aug 28.

To celebrate its launch, Corlison, the official distributor of Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day, invited selected friends from the media and e-commerce platforms to Hortus, a restaurant housed at the Flower Dome of Gardens by the Bay.

The iconic Singapore landmark was a fitting choice, as Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day is known for its garden-inspired scented household cleaning products.

Attendees were treated to flower-themed activities, such as making a dried-flower glass coaster and guessing the scents of Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day products.

Joining attendees was Renata Ferraiolo, the CEO of SC Johnson Lifestyle, the organisation behind Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day.

She introduced the Multi-Surface Cleaner, Dish Soap, Hand Soap and Hand Lotion, which are now available on Shopee, Lazada, RedMart and Amazon, with plans to launch in brick-and-mortar grocery stores in the works.

Cleaning products for everyday use

What sets Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day products apart from other household cleaners are their use of essential oils, garden-inspired scents, and eco-friendly formulas and packaging.

Take their Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner, for example, that is safe to use on any non-porous surface of the house. While it doesn't contain any harsh chemicals, it's still tough on dirt and grime, which can be removed with a spray and wipe.

Another must-have cleaner is the Dish Soap that easily cuts through grease. Its formula is biodegradable, and contains aloe vera extract, glycerin and olive oil, so hands don't feel stripped of moisture even after washing the dishes.

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Hand Soap also contains aloe vera extract, glycerin and olive oil, and using it daily makes hands feel soft and supple. Pair this with their Hand Lotion, which has shea butter and almond oil to hydrate skin and lock in moisture.

Plus, these cleaners and hand care products all have a light and uplifting garden-inspired scent. Mint, peony, lemon verbena, lavender and basil are the scents currently available in Singapore, with plans to extend the range in future. Basil was a sure winner among the men at the event, while it was a toss-up between lavender and lemon verbena among the women.

