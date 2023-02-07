Muji External Sale at Jem offers savings up to 60% off 

After spending big on Chinese New Year, it’s time to be kind to your wallet.

That’s why news of the returning Muji External Sale is sure to be music to any shopper’s ears.

Fans of minimalist design and all things Japanese should head down to Jem mall B1 Market from today till Sunday (Feb 12).

Awaiting shoppers are discounts of up to 60 per cent on a wide range of Muji products ranging from clothes and furniture to household items.

Noteworthy deals not to miss out on include casual shirts going for $14.50 instead of the usual $29.

Photo: Facebook/muji.sg

For those with vacation plans, grab a hardcase luggage bag retailing at $79 marked down from $179.

Photo: Facebook/muji.sg

And with quality socks going for the low price of just $2, be sure to head down early while stocks last.

Photo: Facebook/muji.sg

Other items at the sale that might pique shoppers’ interest include a comfy bean bag cushion, basic canvas shoes, flip flops and inner wear.

Photo: Facebook/muji.sg

Muji External Sale

Address: Jem B1 Market, 50 Jurong Gateway Road, Singapore

Opening hours: 10.30am to 9.30pm

Deal ends: Feb 12

