Multi-sensory dining concept Le Petit Chef to launch travel-themed experience at Jewel Changi Airport in end-November

Get ready for takeoff with Le Petit Chef as the popular, immersive dining concept from France launches its first-ever travel-themed experience, in a collaboration with Changi Airport.

From Nov 29 until April 30, 2025, at Jewel Changi Airport's Changi Experience Studio, visitors can 'travel the globe' with the self-described 'world's tiniest chef' as he takes you on a culinary adventure.

For the uninitiated, Le Petit Chef is an interactive dining experience that uses 3D mapping technology to project interactive animations that complement the meal.

As you dine, a tiny 6cm virtual 'chef' would be moving around your table along with other magical projections.

For this special rendition, diners can expect flavours from around the world, including Mexico, Italy, France, Japan and Singapore.

The experience offers four menu options including Le Petit Classic ($198++ per person), a five-course meal with dishes inspired by the different countries mentioned.

Diners can opt to book either the 12pm lunch slot, 7pm dinner slot, or 3.30pm tea-time slot.

For lunch and dinner slots, you can expect dishes like Mexican Style Tomato Soup, Aburi Tiger Prawns with Garlic Oil Romesco Gremolata, Wing Roulade Chicken Farce, Poached Mekajiki, and Deconstructed Cendol.

Those who want to level up their experience can go for the Le Grand Chef ($268++ per person).

This option will include the same five-course meal with additional premium menu items like Spiced Crab, Baked Scallops, Spanish Caviar and Morel Mushroom.

For vegans and children, there's also the Le Petit Vegan ($198++ per person) and Le Petit Chef Junior ($98++ per child).

If you prefer to enjoy the experience with your afternoon cuppa, opt for the Le Petit High Tea ($128++ per person) and Le Grand High Tea ($178++ per person).

The high tea menus will only be available for those who make the 3.30pm reservation.

As Christmas, Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day draw close, seasonal menus will also be available.

Le Petit Chef is not halal-certified. The kitchen does not use any pork and lard in their dishes, and all ingredients used will be halal-certified.

Each ticket to the Le Petit Chef experience grants you a complimentary entry to the Changi Experience Studio (UP $19.80 for Singaporean adults and $14.80 for Singaporean children, students, and seniors).

Here, visitors can enjoy shows, digital exhibits and interactive games before or after their Le Petit Chef experience.

