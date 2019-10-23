Mum defies breast cancer to give birth to healthy baby girl

For most women who hope to become a mother, pregnancy is one of the most exciting and happy experiences they can go through.

But for Malaysian mum Aime Soon who was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer when she was just five months pregnant four years ago, it was all that and so much more.

In her viral Facebook post on KL吹水站, the 40-year-old shares her brave struggle with breast cancer and how it affected her physical and emotional well-being.

She recalls her shock when she found out the seriousness of her condition, "I was told by the doctor that it was breast cancer and it was spread in the third phase. Where can I take the courage to accept this?"

In order to prevent the cancer from spreading any further, her doctors immediately urged her to undergo surgery and chemotherapy to remove the cancerous cells.