Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat

A mum who put her toddler to sleep was surprised to hear a weird gargling sound after a while. Somehow, it didn't feel right.

She looked into the child's mouth, only to see a tiny object at the back of her throat….

"I still feel guilty and I am still shaking…"

Mummy Maddy Grantham shared her scary experience a year ago on Facebook, "I still feel guilty and I am still shaking. But I thought rather than beat myself up I will make awareness. Most of my friends have kids so I hope I can at least save another."

Maddy went on to reveal that her daughter Maya was 2.5 years old at the time of the incident, and had stopped putting things in her mouth a year ago.

"She's got a lot of tiny toys 'that she plays with under strict supervision, she likes to line them up, feed them, put them in little beds etc…'"

Maddy confessed that most of the toys were for children three years old and above, "Is there really that much difference between a three-year-old and a little girl who is three in four months?! I strongly believe this could happen to a child of any age which is why I'm sharing."