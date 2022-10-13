Mum of Singaporean lawyer flies 23 hours to support daughter in Chicago marathon with a giant 2022 to-do list that included 'fab abs' and 'Ms to Mrs'

A Singaporean lawyer, Navleen Kaur, has run the marathon in seven cities after completing the 42.195km race in Chicago on Sunday (Oct 9).

Her previous marathons were in Singapore, Nagoya, Tokyo, New York, London and Berlin.

Sharing his 33-year-old daughter's feat with Stomp, Stomp contributor Rabinder said: "I feel delighted with her achievement. This time in Chicago, she ran her personal best timing of three hours, 25 minutes and 58 seconds."

Navleen, who works as a legal counsel for Apple in London, told Stomp: "It was my seventh city but fifth world marathon major, so it felt pretty great. Chicago had a great vibe and crowd support. I had a great time."

In her Instagram, she said her mother flew 23 hours from Singapore to be with her in the US city.

Rabinder told Stomp: "Her elder sister in Singapore got this poster printed as a pre-marathon race surprise for her in Chicago and it was carried there by my wife who went to Chicago to cheer her on."

The poster was made to look like a 2022 to-do list for Navleen, listing five of the six World Marathon Major cities (no Boston) and her other accomplishments: fab abs, new city and "Ms to Mrs".

Navleen was married in July.

Her father said Navleen started running about 10 year ago and it came to her naturally.

"Fauja Singh, the oldest marathon runner in the world, was an inspiration," said Rabinder.

"No one else in my family is a long distance runner. She regularly ran and practised for these events and it became her passion. She will next run in the Boston marathon in 2024."

