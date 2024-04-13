The mumfluencer and the unrealistic expectations in motherhood

In today's digital age, many moms are feeling the pressure from social media. This often can lead to feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt. A recent survey of 2,000 moms revealed that one-third of them often feel like they're not good enough as moms. And a big reason for this is the influence of social media.

The rise of momfluencers

You've probably heard of "momfluencers" — these are social media influencers who focus on motherhood. The survey found that a whopping 83 per cent of American moms who know about momfluencers follow their content.

However, here's the catch: 65 per cent of these moms admit that watching momfluencer content makes them feel more insecure about their own parenting. Plus, one in seven moms don't believe that momfluencers show a realistic picture of what motherhood is really like.

Social media's impact on mental health

The negative effects of social media go beyond motherhood. The Surgeon General has even warned that social media is causing a mental health crisis among teenagers.

Experts also point to "selfie culture," where people feel pressure to look perfect like the filtered photos they see online, leading some to consider cosmetic procedures just to match these unrealistic standards.

Dealing with the pressure

So, what can moms (and everyone else) do to cope with these pressures? It's crucial to remember that the picture-perfect images we see online don't reflect the messy reality of life.

Seeking out honest and supportive communities can make a big difference. Surrounding yourself with people who keep it real and share both the highs and lows of parenting can help combat feelings of inadequacy fuelled by social media.

The importance of being real

Instead of striving for perfection based on what we see online, it's important to embrace imperfections. Furthermore, let's recognise that being a good mom (or person) doesn't mean having everything together all the time.

Success should be defined by our own happiness and well-being, not by likes or shares on social media. By shifting our focus inward and valuing authenticity over appearance, we can reclaim control over our own narratives.

The impact of social media on maternal mental health highlights the need for a more balanced and compassionate approach to our online interactions. As we navigate this digital landscape, it's important to be mindful of the content we consume and know how it affects our well-being.

Let's foster genuine connections and celebrate the real, messy, and beautiful aspects of motherhood. Through this, we can create a healthier online environment that supports moms (and everyone else) in embracing their unique journeys.

ALSO READ: The mum struggle: Letting go of perfectionism parenting

This article was first published in theAsianparent.