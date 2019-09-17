Mum's horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis

A mum has shared how her happy and healthy 4-year-old son got infected with a deadly disease called sepsis. The incident highlights the dangers of sepsis in children, and with her post, this mum hopes that more people will become aware of the symptoms of this dangerous disease.

"Awareness can save a life," she says.

SEPSIS IN CHILDREN: 4-YEAR-OLD BOY DIAGNOSED WITH SEPSIS

In a long and detailed post on Facebook on 13 September 2019, Mummy Iris Ng shares that all was well with her 4-year-old son, Jarrod, until 28 March 2019, when she got a call from his kindergarten.

The boy had been looking lethargic and had mild fever. The parents quickly left work to pick him up, but by then, his fever had gone, and he was back to his playful self.

Even on the next day, Jarrod showed no signs of fever, but to be safe, his parents did not send him to kindergarten.

Things took a turn for the worse on 30th March, when the fever came back. This time there was a rash on the child's face, that went white when pressed.

"Home doctor checked and he said it was a viral fever and asked us to give him panadol and nurofen," writes Iris.

Again, by the next day, Jarrod looked better, and his fever and rash seemed to be milder.

"HE COMPLAINED HIS LEG HURT..."

It was on April 1st that Jarrod complained that his leg hurt. He also had a rash, so mummy Iris took him to another GP.

"He said the same, it is a viral fever so panadol and nurofen. Leg pain could be due to inflammation caused by the viral fever," says Iris.

By the next day, Jarrod was unable to bear weight on his right leg, and he still had fever and the rash.

"By afternoon he was in so much pain and discomfort he told hubs to take him to the hosp so the docs could take away the pain and fix his leg. We took him straight to the ER at 5pm," writes Iris.

At the hospital, the boy was moved to an isolation room immediately, because of the rash.

"We were given Panadol and antihistamines and waited for over 5 hours in isolation even though he started to have diarrhoea. By this stage Hubs had asked me to go home and get rest while he waited with Jarrod as I was 33 weeks pregnant."

By night, at around 10.30pm, things started to deteriorate. Jarrod began vomiting and had more diarrhoea.

By then, the doctors knew Jarrod had sepsis, but didn't know what had caused it.

"Sepsis occurs when your body's immune system starts to send infection-fighting chemicals throughout your body rather than just to the infection itself. These chemicals cause inflammation and start to attack the healthy tissues and organs. Your body is no longer fighting the infection, it's fighting itself," shares Iris.

ORGANS STARTED TO SHUT DOWN...

According to Iris, soon Jarrod's organs started to shut down, and his kidneys started to fail.

"We were told that Jarrod's heart had started to fail and required surgery to open his chest and bypass his heart function using a ECMO machine. The machine would take over his heart function and allow them to filter toxins from his blood."