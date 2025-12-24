Love durians? There's a $38.80 Musang King buffet this festive season

Craving the king of fruits this festive season?

Local durian seller Lexus Durian King has launched a Musang King buffet for just $38.80 per person to celebrate Christmas and New Year's Day.

For the price, customers can indulge in unlimited Musang King durians from Pahang for one hour.

Available from now until Jan 4, the buffet is available in four time slots daily: 11am to 12pm, 12.30pm to 1.30pm, 6pm to 7pm and 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Reservations are required and can be made via Lexus Durian King's WhatsApp.

Besides the buffet, Lexus Durian King is also known for its other limited Musang King deals such as $5 for a whole durian and $8 for a kilogram promotions.

For those who aren't familiar, Musang King, or Mao Shan Wang, is known for its rich and creamy texture, as well as bittersweet taste profile.

Address: 1001 Upper Serangoon Road, Singapore 534739

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

[[nid:719778]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com