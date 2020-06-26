Museums and libraries reopen from today and here are their revised opening hours

Culture vultures rejoice! Museums and public libraries across Singapore will be slowly but surely reopening their doors to the public.

While initially not on the list of places and services to resume operations when phase 2 was announced, both the National Heritage Board and National Library shared exact dates that the museums and public libraries will open their doors again.

Of course, in line with safety measures and guidelines that were shared when phase 2 started, visiting the museum will be slightly different than before. Think masking up, keeping one metre apart from the next person, and entering and exiting with SafeEntry.

The biggest change perhaps is that the usual array of programmes offered by the museums and public libraries are still suspended for now.

However, virtual programming is still on the cards for some of the institutions, so you won't be missing out on too much. Here's the rundown of the various opening dates for the museums and public libraries in Singapore.

Musuems

Opens today (June 26)

Daily: 10am – 7pm

Friday: 10am – 9pm

Opens July 3

Tuesday – Thursday: 10am – 7pm

Friday – Saturday: 10am – 8pm

Sunday/Public Holiday: 10am – 4pm

Opens July 3

Tuesday to Sunday: 10am – 6pm

Opens today (June 26)

Daily: 10am – 7pm

Admission is free for all until July 31

Opens today (June 26)

Daily: 10am – 7pm

Opens July 3

Tuesday to Sunday: 10am – 5pm

Libraries

The National Library building, National Archives of Singapore building, and all 25 public libraries will reopen on July 1.

However you should expect shorter opening hours and capacity controls, so don't be too surprised if you are asked to wait a while before you can enter as only 50 people are allowed per floor.

If waiting is not your thing, you can make an online booking in advance but the system is still in the works now. So you may have to hold off on your visit.

And if you thought that you could go back to the library to study if you are a student, unfortunately, the library is adopting a 'borrow and go' model, and all seating and study areas, including the newspaper and multimedia stations will be closed off to the public.

Even if it weren't closed, each visitor can only spend 30 minutes in the library.

There will also be no physical programmes or tours, as social distancing is still mandatory.

The public libraries will continue to bring you their programming online.

