Must-have beauty buys for Nov 2020

PHOTO: Sephora.sg

When is a peach not just a peach? Well, when Tom Ford gets his fashionable mits on it that's when. With Pêche de Vigne and Sicilian Blood Orange Oil at its core to give it the citrus top notes, Patchouli brings a welcome floral finish to this sweet yet sexy scent.

PHOTO: Sephora.sg

Foundations, I have tried them all and let me tell you; you won't get better than this one from Dior. Luminous but not too dewy, moisturising but manages to stay on all day, full coverage but not cakey - this really is the best of the best when it comes to foundations.

PHOTO: Sephora.sg

When it comes to the under-eye area, we could all do with some help, which is where this Vitamin E infused pot of magic comes in. With peachy/apricot tones, it evens out dark patches while moisturising and prepping for foundation and concealer.

PHOTO: Sephora.sg

In my opinion, there is only one choice when it comes to lip balms and it's this one. Not only does it treat even the driest of lips, but it also has a pretty little tint which makes it, in my opinion, ideal for day or night.

PHOTO: Sephora.sg

In these humid temperatures, we need something to stop our make-up falling off our faces, which is where this setting spray comes in. Just a few squirts of this will leave you party-perfect all day, even under a mask.

PHOTO: Sephora.sg

With SPF 20 and a whole host of allergen and pollution-fighting ingredients, this beauty of a tint is my go-to when I want a quick, light beat.

PHOTO: Sephora.sg

I first discovered this at a Sephora press day and haven't looked back since. In fact, I once got so scared it was limited-edition, I ran and out and panic bought three. It gives a glow without being like a high lighter and adds just enough colour to make me look healthy, even after the latest of nights.

PHOTO: Sephora.sg

As any beauty maven will know, this is pretty much the holy grail of concealers. With a natural, radiant finish, it moisturises as it covers and gently sets to a full coverage.

PHOTO: Zalora.sg

This mascara and I have been in a dedicated, monogamous relationship for nearly a decade. Why don't I stray? Because nothing gives me fuller, thicker, more batable lashes than this bad boy.

This article was first published in BLLNR.