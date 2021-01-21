Must-try Chinese New Year snacks and goodies (2021)

Stocking up on the calories, we mean, snacks for Chinese New Year? Here are the must-buy CNY goodies that will delight your guests during the festive season.

Be prepared to eat your way to an abundance of good fortune and prosperity during the Year of the Ox.

To ‘wow’ your relatives and friends (some of whom you may not have seen for ages due to the social distancing restrictions), stock up on some of the most unconventional and delectable Chinese New Year snacks in the market.

We’ve rounded up a few must-try and exquisite goodies that are sure to impress.

1. Thye Moh Chan’s pastry

When it comes to Chinese New Year goodies, you can’t go wrong with the wonderful creations of Thye Moh Chan. Established since 1943, the brand has developed a loyal following for its handcrafted traditional Teochew baked goods.

Delectable CNY combinations such as the Gula Melaka Pineapple Pastry ($12 for 6 pieces per box) and Bak Kwa Tau Sar Piah ($20 for 8 pieces per box).

Can’t decide on which of these pastries you’d like to sink your teeth into? Get the Chinese New Year hampers such as the $88 Happiness Gift Bag has an assortment of snacks, including the Gula Melaka Pineapple Pastry, Brown Sugar Cookies, and more.

It is possible to pre-order the hampers online and self-collect at Chinatown Point and Paragon outlets from Jan 18 to Feb 26, 2021. Collection at BreadTalk IHQ is also available from Jan 13 to Feb 10,2021.

Delivery is also available from Jan 13 to Feb 8, 2021, though a delivery fee of $50 for orders under $300 will apply.

2. Baker’s Brew The Peranakan Nostalgia collection

Baker’s Brew goes old-school once more with its Chinese New Year collection. Packaged in familiar-looking biscuit tins, these cookies are infused with a uniquely Singaporean touch, ranging from flavours such as Ondeh Ondeh ($27.80), to Muah Chee ($26.80) and Pineapple Bak Kwa ($26.80).

Can’t decide between the three? Take the whole collection home with the Peranakan Nostalgia Collection ($78) and display them prominently on your snack table! Order online and collect at any of their branches at Great World, Paragon, Plaza Singapura, Upper Thomson, or Sembawang.

There is an Early Bird Special from now till Jan 24, 2021 where you can get 8per cent discount with a purchase of three or more tins. Enter promo code CNY2021 at check out to enjoy this offer.

3. Janice Wong’s Chocolate Koi Fish

PHOTO: Janice Wong

Singapore celebrity pâtissier Janice Wong’s highly instagrammable ‘Chocolate Koi’ ($78 for a set of two) looks just like a piece of art in a gallery.

The exquisite-looking koi fishes, are coated with Single Origin Equateur 76per cent dark chocolate. In the spirit of Chinese New Year and the significance of oranges, the pair is also abundantly filled with Praline Feuilletine candied orange.

Packaged in a glass boss to create the semblance of the fishes habitat, the set is also adorned with two gold ingots to signify wealth and prosperity.

Pick up other CNY goodies from Janice Wong like the CNY Celebration Cookie Hamper ($145) which comes with five cookie varieties – Caramel Popcorn Cookies, Macadamia Raisin Cookies, Pineapple Flower Tarts, Pineapple Balls and Kueh Bangkit Cookies.

For extra indulgence, try the 76per cent Single Origin Dark Chocolate Pineapple Tarts ($32), rich morsels of pineapple jam and butter pastry enveloped in bittersweet chocolate.

4. Ollella’s Golden Prosperity Bucket

Known for their yummy kueh lapis, Ollella has concocted a special Golden Prosperity Bucket just for Chinese New Year. Prices at $46, this sweet treat consists of a very light and refreshing 5-inch mango pomelo cake, balanced by the sweetness of the golden pineapple balls.

If you are not a fan of the pomelo cake, you can satisfy your sweet tooth with just the Golden Pineapple Balls, priced at $26.80.

Free delivery is applicable for orders above $60, and is available from 10:30am to 1:30pm or 3:30pm to 6:30pm.

5. Millennium Hotels’ Nian Gao Cigars

PHOTO: Burple

Now you can eat your nian gao and smoke it too, in style! M Social Singapore’s Beast & Butterflies has upped the ante with its innovative take on this traditional sweet and sticky treat by re-creating it as a cigar.

To spice things up, you can even dip the Nian Gao Cigar ($12++) in a decadent vanilla sauce. We guarantee that you will never look at Nian Gao the same way again!

Call 6657 0018 or email fnb.mss@millenniumhotels.com for reservations.

6. The Cookie Museum’s Singapore Hawker Food cookies

Infusing the best of our local flavours into cookies baked to crispy perfection, The Cookie Museum has rolled out a trio of cookie flavours to help you truly enjoy this festive season in a ‘uniquely Singaporean’ way.

Famed for their bold and authentic creations, the Cookie Museum is now offering a variety of hawker-inspired cookie flavours – Chilli Crab, Cereal Prawn, Sedap Chempedak and Durian King. Priced at $38 per tin, these unique cookies will be eyed gleefully by adventurous guests who will be reaching for seconds, thirds, and more.

You can order online from its Raffles City or Jewel stores and self-collect at a preferred time.

7. AnnaBella Patisserie’s Prosperity set macarons

Almost too cute to eat, AnnaBella Patisserie’s mouth-watering macarons will delight both young and old!

The Flourish Set ($32.80 per box) which comes in a pretty gift box consists of eight delectable pieces of macarons.

Watch your guests’ faces light up with joy as they see ’恭喜发财‘ printed on the macarons. Kids too will squeal with delight upon the sight of the Happy Cows and the pair of smiling Mandarin Faces.

On top of the existing offer price, early birds get an additional 50 per cent discount for selected items at the check-out page using the promo code: CNY2021. This offer is valid for the first 100 orders only.

We know it’s very tempting to buy everything on this list. Should you find yourself in such a dilemma, make sure you use the right credit card to reap some points and rewards out of these heavy purchases.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.