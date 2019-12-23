Must-try Christmas themed foods and desserts for a limited time only

Perhaps just like beautiful cherry blossoms that are fleeting after spring, these limited edition Christmas food we are about to feature are, too!

Only available for a limited period, if you’re thinking of presenting some sweet and savoury treats to warm the bellies and hearts of your loved ones this Christmas, why not consider these options?

Limited Edition Christmas Food And Desserts For A Sweeter Christmas

1. X'MAS WONDERLUST | JANICE WONG

What a pretty sight to behold! Janice Wong’s immaculately put together festive treat, the X’mas Wonderlust has got us wide-eyed!

The playful and colourful Christmas special is made up of Maple Vanilla, Chai Orange, Snickerdoodle, Smoked chocolate and Citrus Meringue—making Christmas even sweeter for you and your loved ones.

Price: S$25 @ 2am:dessertbar

*Note: No children under 10 years of age are permitted after 8pm on these days: Fridays/Saturdays/Eve of Public Holidays/Public Holidays. For more information, visit her website here

2. BEETROOT & HIBISCUS ORANGE PIE | CEDELE

An absolute feel-good pie—even for the health conscious—the Beetroot & Hibiscus Orange Pie is high in fibre and anti-oxidants.

The delightful treat is topped with light beetroot custard, scented with orange and hibiscus, encased in a chocolate crust, and decorated with meringue and seasonal berries.

So fluffy, it will surely lighten (pun intended) up the Christmas table!

View the full Christmas catalogue here

Price: $55

3. CITRUSY PANNETONE | CEDELE

The Citrusy Pannetone is a classic Italian Christmas fruit bread handcrafted and baked to a fluffy texture. This sweet brioche contains slow-poached lemons, orange peel, cranberries and apricots.

View the full Christmas catalogue here

Price: $38

4. GINGERBREAD LATTE LOAF | DELIFRANCE

This unassuming Gingerbread Latte Loaf is so classic yet boasts a rich and intense flavour of molasses, ground ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg. Just what you need to spice up the festive season.

Price: $14.80/320g

Multiple outlets are available across Singapore, for more details check out their website here

5. SANTA'S CHICKY BURGER | BURGER+