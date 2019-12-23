Must-try Christmas themed foods and desserts for a limited time only

Perhaps just like beautiful cherry blossoms that are fleeting after spring, these limited edition Christmas food we are about to feature are, too!
Only available for a limited period, if you’re thinking of presenting some sweet and savoury treats to warm the bellies and hearts of your loved ones this Christmas, why not consider these options?
Limited Edition Christmas Food And Desserts For A Sweeter Christmas
1. X'MAS WONDERLUST | JANICE WONG
What a pretty sight to behold! Janice Wong’s immaculately put together festive treat, the X’mas Wonderlust has got us wide-eyed!
The playful and colourful Christmas special is made up of Maple Vanilla, Chai Orange, Snickerdoodle, Smoked chocolate and Citrus Meringue—making Christmas even sweeter for you and your loved ones.
Price: S$25 @ 2am:dessertbar
*Note: No children under 10 years of age are permitted after 8pm on these days: Fridays/Saturdays/Eve of Public Holidays/Public Holidays. For more information, visit her website here
2. BEETROOT & HIBISCUS ORANGE PIE | CEDELE
An absolute feel-good pie—even for the health conscious—the Beetroot & Hibiscus Orange Pie is high in fibre and anti-oxidants.
The delightful treat is topped with light beetroot custard, scented with orange and hibiscus, encased in a chocolate crust, and decorated with meringue and seasonal berries.
So fluffy, it will surely lighten (pun intended) up the Christmas table!
View the full Christmas catalogue here
Price: $55
3. CITRUSY PANNETONE | CEDELE
The Citrusy Pannetone is a classic Italian Christmas fruit bread handcrafted and baked to a fluffy texture. This sweet brioche contains slow-poached lemons, orange peel, cranberries and apricots.
View the full Christmas catalogue here
Price: $38
4. GINGERBREAD LATTE LOAF | DELIFRANCE
This unassuming Gingerbread Latte Loaf is so classic yet boasts a rich and intense flavour of molasses, ground ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg. Just what you need to spice up the festive season.
Price: $14.80/320g
Multiple outlets are available across Singapore, for more details check out their website here
5. SANTA'S CHICKY BURGER | BURGER+
Get cheeky (get it?) this Christmas with Korean burger bistro, Burger+. Get a taste (or more) of their special festive-themed menu that includes two specialty items (for limited time only)!
Sink your teeth into the mouth-watering Santa’s Chicky Burger ($10.90), a sweet-spicy Yangnyeom sauce drizzled over a thick and juicy cut of chicken patty.
Another highlight is the Snowy Sunsal Chicken ($9.90) with a savoury pile of freshly grated parmesan cheese atop tender boneless chicken bites. Bound to be super addictive!
Availability: Until 20 January 2020
Address: #01-37/38, Wisma Atria Shopping Centre, 435 Orchard Road, Singapore 238877
Opening Hours: 8am – 10pm (Sun – Thur), 8am – 11pm (Fri & Sat)
For more details, check them out here
6. STICKY DATE PUDDING | SWENSEN'S
One of the limited edition Christmas foods not to be missed is this sticky date pudding by Swensen’s.
Served warm, topped with vanilla ice cream, and finished with a salted caramel drizzle, this indulgent treat will provide a simply yet satisfying close to your meal.
Availability: Dine-in menu available from 2 to 31 December 2019
Price: $12.90
For more details, check out Swensen’s here.
7. CHRISTMAS SET MENU | WOLFGANG STEAKHOUSE SINGAPORE
Available for a limited time only, bring on the Christmas cheer with a true New York-inspired festive dinner at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, renowned purveyors of fine dry-aged beef.
The Christmas set menu featured above features succulent Honey Baked Ham and flavourful dry aged USDA Prime Porterhouse Steak, classic sides such as Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Cream of Corn and Sautéed Mushrooms with Spinach.
End off the lavish feast with a zesty Pumpkin Orange Mousse, for that ultimate New York Christmas experience.
Availability of Christmas Menu: 24 to 25 December
Price: $138++ per pax
For more details on Wolfgang Steakhouse Singapore, please visit here
. We hope this listing of limited edition Christmas food and desserts have tantalised your tastebuds! With Christmas just around the corner, we wish all our readers a very Merry Christmas.
This article was first published in theAsianparent.