Must-try local activities during a staycation

Now that Phase 2 of Circuit Breaker is here, many hotels have received official approval from the Singapore Tourism Board to welcome local guests!

As some of you start planning for your Staycation, you might be thinking: “Huh, but Singapore is so boring, where to go to have fun?”

Fret not, to save you the mindless googling, we have compiled a list of interesting activities to spice up your weekend getaway. To sweeten up the deal, we have even scoured the best deals and promos for you too!

The North

Explore unique places in Seletar

PHOTO: Seletar Airport

While it is more accurate to consider Seletar part of the north-east area, most northsiders aren’t unfamiliar with this place too. This place truly deserves a shoutout for being one of the more under-appreciated places to explore in Singapore.

One of our favourite places here is the Aerospace Boardwalk , where you can watch airplanes take off! Although there are significantly less flights now, you can explore other attractions nearby such as the Seletar Aerospace Park.

After a walk here, you can find several cosy neighbourhood cafes and restaurants for a relaxing meal nearby. Given the multiple places to explore here, you can actually plan a really fulfilling day just in this area, cool right?

Take scenic shots at Woodlands Waterfront Park

Woodlands Waterfront Park is frequently under-looked in comparison to its more popular counterparts (yes we’re looking at you, East Coast Park and West Coast Park). In actual fact, there are exceptional sceneries here too!

From here, you can get a stunning panoramic view of the Straits of Johor (we miss you too, JB. Stay safe, bro!).

The landscapes are definitely a huge plus-point especially for photography enthusiasts! Drop by during sunset to catch the absolutely breathtaking view, while the sea breeze caresses your face.

The East

Play at the Canopy Park

For those planning to visit Jewel to relieve your shopping itch, we highly recommend visiting the recreational wonderland, the Canopy Park.

Located at the topmost floor of this shopping paradise, the Canopy Park has various fun and exciting attractions.

Think mazes, bouncing nets, and beautiful garden trails. If you’re not a fan of physical activities, simply come relax and dine amidst the beautiful luscious foliage!

To celebrate Singapore’s 55th birthday, you can now enjoy 55 per cent off ala-carte Canopy Park attraction tickets from now till Aug 31, 2020!

Admire the Peranakan Houses

PHOTO: Unsplash

If you’re in Joo Chiat, it sure is hard to miss their colourful Peranakan Houses. Their eye-catching designs and Chinese-inspired art styles definitely stand out from the usual HDB and condos we see.

Immerse yourself in the Peranakan culture by taking a stroll and admiring the unique architecture.

Along the roads, you can find hipster cafes and quaint shophouses, where you can simply take a rest and enjoy hearty good food.

You can’t truly say that you’ve experienced the Peranakan culture through The Little Nyona till you’ve visited this place!

The West

Enjoy family fun at Snow City

Tired of the hot summer weather in Singapore, but can’t travel overseas to escape it? You can enjoy sub-zero temperature at Snow City, Singapore’s very first indoor snow centre!

If you book your tickets online, you can now get 30 per cent off snow play tickets till Sept 30, 2020.

For those looking to go at a later date, UOB Cardholders and NTUC members are able to get 20 per cent off snow play tickets!

The great thing is that they have several promotions ongoing, and you can definitely find one that gives you the most bang for your buck here .

Feel inspired at the Omni-Threatre

PHOTO: Singapore Science Centre

Nobody said studying science has to be boring! Come immerse yourself in a movie and learn about scientific discoveries simultaneously at this full dome cinema.

Here, you’ll get transported right into the film, making it an educational observatory perfect for all ages! Due to current restrictions, remember to pre-book your tickets and choose your slots.

The South

Visit the National Gallery

PHOTO: National Gallery Singapore

Wanna check out creative modern art in Singapore? Now is the absolute prime time to do so!

The National Gallery is offering a free one-year Gallery Insider membership worth $120. You get unlimited access to their line-up of exhibitions, and even discounts on dining and shopping.

This limited promotion ends on Oct 31, 2020, so hurry and grab your membership here!

Experience a Ride at Universal Studios Singapore

PHOTO: Resorts World Sentosa

If you’re itching for a thrilling experience after sitting at home all day long, check out Universal Studios Singapore. Resorts World Sentosa is offering all Singapore Citizens USS Adult One-Day Tickets at $59 each until Sept 16, 2020.

Mastercard users get an extra cherry on top of the cake – a choice of free exclusive LiHO Tea flavour till Aug 31, 2020!

Planned your Staycation after the deadlines for the deals? We got your back! Purchase your tickets through Klook and earn up to 3.50 per cent Cashback!

Take a walk at Gardens by the Bay

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

Are you a huge fan of nature and breathtaking scenery? Come take a relaxing stroll at Gardens by the Bay, and enjoy the lush greenery at this futuristic park.

In lieu of National Day, they’re now offering a National Day Special where you can enjoy unlimited visits to Flower Dome and Cloud Forest , for just $20!

Best of all, if you want to come back to these conservatories after your Staycation, this pass lasts for 6 months till Feb 7, 2021.

Wildcards

Go on an adventure with Wildlife Reserves

PHOTO: Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Wild about wildlife? You’re in for a sweet, sweet treat! As Singapore celebrates its 55th birthday, Wildlife Reserves is offering 55 per cent off 2nd admission with every paying adult till Aug 31, 2020.

You’re guaranteed to find a place you like, given their wide range of attractions, including Singapore Zoo, River Safari, Jurong Bird Park and Night Safari.

Sign up with your closest friends, family, or your partner to create a complete and fulfilling Staycation itinerary!

Catch a Late-Night Movie

PHOTO: Unsplash

Tired of flipping through Netflix’s catalogue during circuit breaker. Why not catch the latest blockbuster at a cinema before you head back to the hotel?

After all, big screens and comfy plush seats, along with surround sound, always hit differently.

While it’s a well-known fact that students and senior citizens get deals all year round, there are other less-known promotions going on.

Movie-goers with a PAssion POSB Debit Card will be thrilled to find out about the 1-for-1 weekend movie tickets deal at Cathay throughout Aug.

Want to catch a movie, but can’t find good deals on the day that you’re going? Fret not, you can earn 4 per cent Cashback when you book a ticket at Cathay through ShopBack !

While travelling doesn’t seem very possible in the near future, there are most certainly unique and interesting activities for you right here in Singapore!

It’s during times like these when you truly start to appreciate the wide variety of recreational activities you can do here. If you haven’t booked your hotel for Staycation, check them out here!

Nobody said Staycations must be boring, so go and make the best out of your weekend getaways and make them exciting!

This article was first published in Shopback.