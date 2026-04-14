Mustafa Centre in Johor Bahru to open in 2027 following years of delay

Singaporeans will soon have more reason to cross the Causeway for their shopping needs.

Mustafa Centre — known for its wide variety of goods, affordable prices, and 24/7 operating hours — will be opening its first outpost in Malaysia at Capital City Mall in Johor Bahru before the first quarter of 2027.

According to The Business Times' report on Monday (April 13), the mall has begun renovation and fit-out works for the Singapore retailer.

It will occupy around 240,000 sq ft of the mall’s ground floor, serving as an anchor tenant for the 11-storey, one million sq ft shopping complex.

Originally slated to open in the second half of 2023, Mustafa's department store in JB hit a snag when it failed to acquire its desired unit spaces comprising five floors.

As Capital City Mall is a strata-titled mall, retail units in the development can be owned by individuals, investors, or businesses. This means that Mustafa had to reach agreements with each individual entity for their space.

Back in 2023, Mustafa said it intended to purchase 591 unsold retail units representing a combined net lettable area of 641,216 sq ft. It also wanted to acquire 374 accessory parcels, which included al fresco and multi-purpose areas spanning a total of 1.28 million sq ft, as well as all 2,181 carpark spaces.

In a report by The Straits Times, Mustafa's managing director Mustaq Ahmad previously said that Capital City Mall meets many of the requirements for its first flagship store in Malaysia, highlighting the mall's close proximity to Singapore and ample real estate as key factors.

The mall is located at Jalan Tampoi, which is a 15-minute drive away from the Johor Bahru checkpoint.

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dannor.har@asiaone.com