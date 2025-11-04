Mustafa Centre launches online store with over 3,000 products, offers island-wide delivery

Shopping complex Mustafa Centre has launched an online store and began offering island-wide delivery for a fraction of its inventory.

The 24-hour one-stop mall along Syed Alwi Road is known for its wide variety of products ranging from jewellery, to groceries, souvenirs and electronic appliances. It attracts both locals and tourists alike.

Mustafa started out in a shop at Campbell Lane in 1971. It gradually scaled up along Serangoon Road and in Serangoon Plaza over the years, finally opening at its current, iconic location in 1995.

The online store, shopmustafa.sg, was launched at 8pm on Oct 28, Ronnie Faizal Tan, who is in charge of Mustafa's overseas projects, told AsiaOne.

Currently, around 3,000 products are listed on the site — a small portion of the physical store's inventory which amounts to more than 300,000, according to the website.

Mustafa Centre's entry into the online space was prompted by customer feedback, said founder Mustaq Ahmad in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 4).

"For years, our customers have asked for an online option," he explained.

"The market is changing — people want convenience. They still want to buy from Mustafa, but they also want the choice to shop from home.

"So we decided it's time to make it happen and give them what they've been asking for."

Mustaq added that the company aims to take a financially sustainable approach to e-commerce.

"Many online retailers lose money, but we don't believe in that. From day one, we must be profitable," he stated.

"Our prices reflect real costs, delivery, logistics, and service to make sure the business is sustainable. Customers who value good service and reliability will continue to shop with us."

Currently, the platform's delivery fee starts at $10, varying by location and order size. Orders above $150 are delivered free of charge.

Mustaq said that Mustafa is partnering with trusted delivery providers to ensure reliability and is exploring same-day delivery as it scales the system up.

Future plans include potentially building its own delivery fleet.

He also said that he hopes for Mustafa Online to "complement the physical store, not replace it".

"The physical store offers the joy of discovery, while the online store opens an unlimited market beyond our walls."

[[nid:654582]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com