Mustafa Centre vs Ocean Cosmetics vs Swanston: Are they cheaper than NTUC FairPrice?

We all know that one person (y’know, apart from your mum/grandma) who’s obsessed with supermarket deals; specifically, NTUC FairPrice deals.

Sure, we’ve got Sheng Siong and Giant Singapore – even online supermarkets like RedMart – but there’s something intimate about getting up-close with your favourite household brands, and sashaying off to checkout knowing you scored a better deal than most shoppers.

HERE'S WHAT THE PRICE OF KIASU-NESS LOOKS LIKE

To lay out the playing field in the fairest possible way, I painstakingly combed Mustafa Centre, Ocean Cosmetics and Swanston – in 2.5 hours flat! – for household essentials, from toothpaste and mouthwash to facial foam and floor cleaners.

WHICH ONE WINS THE GAME OF 'CHEAPEST HOUSEHOLD ESSENTIALS'?

This comparison chart will satisfy your inner-aunty.* If you’d rather jump straight to reading ’bout each of the stores (and where they’re located), scroll right on down.

MUSTAFA CENTRE VS OCEAN COSMETICS VS SWANSTON

Category Household Item NTUC FairPrice Mustafa Swanston Ocean Cosmetics Face Garnier Men Turbo Light Cooling Foam (100ml) $7.60 $3.40; 3 for $9.60 $3.20 $2.70 Bioderma Makeup-Removing Micelle Solution (500ml) $41.90 $19.90; 2 for $35.80 - - Senka Perfect Whip Facial Foam (120g) $7.90 (before 25% discount, at time of writing) - $5.60 $5.90 Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser $17.60 (500ml) $13.90 (500ml); min. 2 pcs $13.50 (500ml) $20.50 (473ml) Hair L'Oreal Excellence Creme Hair Dye $18.85 $13.90 $9.70; 2 for $19 - L'Oreal Kids Shampoo in Sunny Orange (250ml) $5.90 $3.40 $4.20 $4.20 Sunsilk Shampoo (320ml) $6.70 $2.50 $2.90; 2 for $5 - TRESemme Shampoo $13.90 (670ml) $5.50 (900ml) $4.90 (900ml) $4.90 (900ml) Dove Shampoo (680ml) $11.50 $7.50 - - Revlon Colorsilk Hair Dye $6.90 to $10.90 $6.90; 2 for $8.90 $3.30 - Body Palmolive Shower Gel Bundle (750ml) + extra 250ml free - $5.90 $5.70 $5.90 Kirei Kirei Anti-Bacterial Foaming Body Wash (900ml) $9.95 - $10.80 $10.90 Dove Body Wash (1l) $9.70 $5.50 $4.80 - NIVEA Intensive Moisture Body Milk (400ml) $6.70 $5.50; 3 for $15.75 $3.90 - NIVEA Irresistibly Smooth (400ml) - $6; 3 for $17.25 $4.50 - Dettol Original Handwash (bundle pack of three) $6.90 $5.85 - $5.50 Vaseline Pure Petroleum Jelly (50ml) $3.95 (106g) $1.50 - $1.70 For Her Laurier Relax Night Sanitary Pads (35cm) - - $3.60 (16pcs) $2.30 (12pcs) Dental Care Colgate Total Clean Mint (150g) $9.95 for twin pack (2 x 150g) $7.50 for twin pack (2 x 150g) $3 for one $3 for one Darlie Double Action Original (180g) $7.65 for three (3 x 180g) $3.90 for one - - Sensodyne Fresh Mint $7.20 for one (100g) $3.90 for twin pack (2x100g) $3.50 for twin pack (2x100g) $3.50 for twin pack (2x100g) Neutrogena Rainbath $17.90 (473ml) $9.90 (473ml); 2 for $15 $17.90 for 946ml - Colgate Plax Mouthwash (750ml) $11.50 for twin pack $6.70 to $7.50 $6.40 to $6.90 $6.60 Listerine Mouthwash (1l) $8.45; $14.95 onwards for twin pack $7.90 $7.80 $7.90 Laundry Comfort Ultra Pure Fabric Conditioner (1.8l) $9.90 - $6.90 $7.80 Household Cleaning Agents Magiclean Floor Wash (2l) $5 - $4.20 $5.90 Mr Muscle Mold & Mildew Foaming Bleach (500ml)) $5.10 - $4.20 $4.60

It’s suffice to say NTUC FairPrice loses out on practically all fronts. Heck, some products easily cost a fraction of the price at its lower-end counterparts. The question then comes to this: how far would you travel to save a couple of dollars?

On that, certain essentials were omitted from the list, and instead included below.

MUSTAFA CENTRE

Much has been said about the treasure trove of equally useful and useless things Mustafa Centre holds within its fortress.