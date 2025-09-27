'My collection is basically my life': Avid F1 fan on collecting merchandise, travelling for races and meeting his idols

Some people might love collecting model cars and some might see the Formula One (F1) Singapore Grand Prix as a fun annual event to attend — but for one fan, it’s so much more than that.

For Terence Ang, who works in the banking industry, his love for the high-level racing competition transcends just any other hobby or passion.

The 41-year-old doesn't just buy merchandise when he attends the race – he has an extensive collection consisting of F1, particularly Ferrari, memorabilia, autographed goods, customised items and more — all neatly displayed in a dedicated room in his 4-room HDB flat.

One of his favourite items from the collection is a Ferrari F399 Michael Schumacher Monaco GP win car model, which he bought from Carousell in 2021.

A replica of the car his racing idol Michael Schumacher drove during his favourite race in 1999, the piece is also the only F1-related merchandise displayed outside of his collection room — sitting in his living room as a coffee table display.

"My F1 collection is basically my life because I've been collecting [them] since I was young, probably from 13 years old until now," he shared with AsiaOne, adding that he has spent a minimum of $20,000 on his collection.

And for him, this is his only passion.

"Supporting F1 and Ferrari, and collecting car models and driver helmets... this is my main hobby. I don't have any other hobbies," Terence stated.

Speaking about why his favourite team is Ferrari, Terence explained that it's simply because of its colour.

"As a kid when you're watching the races, red just strikes you," he explained.

Terence's love story with F1 began back in the mid-1990s — when he would watch the race with his dad.

“My dad lives near the old Thomson [Road] circuit. So as a boy, he used to run from his place and make his way to the track to actually see the cars and events. By hearing all these and watching [the race] on TV, it sparked an interest in me,” he explained.

For those who didn't know, the Thomson Road Circuit was a street racing venue that hosted the Singapore Grand Prix from 1961 to 1973. It consisted of sections of Upper Thomson Road and Old Upper Thomson Road.

To Terence, each item in his collection “represents different stages” of his life.

Said the fan: “I’ve been collecting for so many years. So every season is a different year, and a different stage of my life. It represents all the emotions, the feelings I had.”

But what is it about F1 that calls out to Terence so much?

The main reason is his dad — who he mentioned had gotten him into the race in the first place.

“As a kid, we watched every race together on TV, so that gives me bonding [time] with my father,” Terence expressed.

One of Terence's favourite F1 memories is attending a "winter testing" in Barcelona on a Europe trip with his friends.

For the uninitiated, "winter testing" in F1 racing refers to pre-season testing, when participating teams would test out their cars ahead of the opening race.

During the trip, he also visited the Ferrari factory and Ferrari museums in the Italian city of Maranello (the home of Ferrari and the Scuderia Ferrari team), and even dined at some of the restaurants F1 drivers had visited.

But the cherry on top is meeting one of his idols — Sebastian Vettel.

"It's a very wonderful memory. During the winter test, I waited for Sebastian after the test ended, and we all managed to get pictures and autographs from him," he shared.

Back home, Terence has also had the opportunity to meet some of his other favourite drivers like Fernando Alonso at an event during the Singapore Grand Prix 2014.

During the Singapore Grand Prix last year, Terence also managed to meet Charles Leclerc at the Ferrari motorhome.

Besides F1, a special someone also holds an important part in Terrence's heart — his wife — 41-year-old Cindy Oh, who supports him with his passion.

When the pair first met, Cindy knew straight away that Terence was an avid F1 fan.

"When we were dating, pretty much all of his outfits were F1-branded outfits," Cindy told AsiaOne.

But what she didn't expect was just how big of a fan her now husband is.

"I [did] know that he's an F1 fan, but not to the extent of a fanatic," she said.

Added the 41-year-old who works in the hospitality industry: "It's not really a passion already. It's pretty much a part of his life. He [even] shared with me that one day when he passes away, that's the outfit that he wants to be buried in.”

Even though the sport often takes priority over some of the couple's special dates and celebrations, it’s not a dealbreaker for Cindy — whose birthday happens to fall during the Singapore F1 season every year.

“I asked him before what’s [going to] happen [if] your girlfriend’s birthday falls on F1 [day], and he said F1 is the priority,” she laughed, explaining that they’ve learnt to compromise for such occasions.

Every year during Cindy’s birthday, the couple will have a lunch celebration, followed by additional celebrations with friends after the race sometimes.

Cindy has also come to appreciate the perks that come with sharing her birthday with the race, saying that she’s received special birthday wishes and autographs from some of the F1 drivers during the racing season.

For the couple's honeymoon in Italy in 2023, the pair made a pit stop at Maranello again as part of their trip.

There, they revisited Ferrari museums, restaurants frequented by drivers, met up with friends and also watched the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 with local fans.

And as we gear up for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit this year, Terence is hoping to fulfil his dream F1 experience of bringing his loved ones to his favourite event.

“My dream F1 experience this year, hopefully, is to bring my dad and wife to the paddock to take a look at what’s happening behind the scenes. If not for my dad, I never would have started this F1 collection journey,” he expressed. "Most importantly, it's for them to have fun."

For Terence, F1 is more than fast cars and flashing lights, it has become a part of him that nothing can replace.

"It's not only the racing and the entertainment lineups. It's about meeting friends, making new friends, the camaraderie we have, and all the experiences we have together," he said.

