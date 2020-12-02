My doctor botched my operation/surgery/treatment/Lasik. Can I sue my doctor?

PHOTO: Pixabay
SingaporeLegalAdvice

A doctor who is guilty of medical negligence (whether in the process of diagnosis, giving advice or treatment) runs the risk of being sued by his patients.

According to Singapore's laws on medical negligence, a doctor is guilty of such negligence:

1. If he did not act in accordance with a practice accepted as proper by a responsible body of experts skilled in that particular art; and

2. The court is satisfied that the medical experts have considered all the comparative risks and benefits relating to the matter such that they have arrived at a logically defensible conclusion as to whether the practice in question was an acceptable one.

In other words, if the general medical practice in Singapore is to sterilise a needle before injection, and the doctor failed to do so, he will be guilty of medical negligence.

Many hospitals also publish their own guidelines with regards to the rights and responsibilities of patients and doctors respectively.

In addition, a doctor cannot refuse to answer an enquiry from the patient with regards to the treatment provided.

If an action is commenced against the particular doctor, evidence of the malpractice will have to be adduced.

You may want to seek an opinion from another doctor to say that the treatment given was clearly negligent.

Your lawyer may call upon a panel of experts consisting of medical professionals who will testify as to whether the doctor in question performed up to the generally acceptable standards.

If the action is successful, a patient may be awarded special damages for anything ranging from loss of future earnings, physical pain and suffering, physical damage, to medical expenses.

In exceptional circumstances, additional exemplary damages may also be awarded to punish the doctor or to set a precedence and/or deter doctors from being negligent in the future.

A lawyer would be useful in telling you the damages that can possibly be claimed, and thus whether you should commence a lawsuit.

Your lawsuit will be heard in either the High Court or the State Courts, depending on the amount that you are claiming for.

In 2011, the Singapore High Court awarded damages to a man after his vision was ruined by a failed Lasik operation.

The doctor had apparently prescribed Lasik for the patient, when the patient was unsuitable for treatment.

In the end, the doctor was held to be negligent, as well as guilty of breaching his contract with the patient.

This article was first published in SingaporeLegalAdvice.com

SingaporeLegalAdvice.com is a legal platform for individuals and small business owners needing legal help. The information provided above does not constitute legal advice and is to be followed at your own risk. You should obtain specific legal advice from a lawyer before taking any legal action.

More about
Legal services sector Law and legislation Lawsuits Lifestyle Medical negligence

TRENDING

Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
Goblin actress dies at age 24
Taiwanese doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Taiwanese doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Banker blunder: Hong Kong trainees caught hiking instead of working at home
Banker blunder: Hong Kong trainees caught hiking instead of working at home
Coronavirus: 300 evacuated from MBFC Tower 3 after confirmed case at DBS Asia Central
Coronavirus: 300 evacuated from MBFC Tower 3 after confirmed case at DBS Asia Central
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Man&#039;s attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Man's attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Coronavirus: Doctors, staff and patients to restrict movements to within 1 hospital
Coronavirus: Doctors, staff and patients to restrict movements to within 1 hospital
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it&#039;s a waste
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
More than meets the eye in photo of orangutan &#039;offering help&#039; to man
More than meets the eye in photo of orangutan 'offering help' to man

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform

SERVICES