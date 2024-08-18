My first time... learning to play golf

I've always thought of golf as a sport for old, rich uncles. You know, the kind who spends their weekends at country clubs sipping on whisky and discussing stocks with their kakis after an 18-hole game.

Which is why I never imagined myself even picking up a golf club. But thanks to peer pressure from two friends, I recently swung one for the first time — and had a surprisingly enjoyable experience.

Picking where to play

My friends have been golfing for years and haven't stopped raving about the game. I was looking for something new to try besides my usual gym routine, so they convinced me to give golf a go. I was also drawn by the fact that golf is a good networking tool in my line of work.

I had two options for learning the sport: I could either hit an outdoor driving range or opt for indoor lessons. Considering the crazy Singapore heat and my lack of experience, I went for the latter.

After some research and advice from my friends, I decided to sign up for indoor golf lessons at Friends Golf. They offer one-time trial classes at a discounted fee of $70 (usual price: $84 per single lesson) — a good way to test the waters without diving in headfirst. My coach, Coach Son, was patient and articulate, making me feel instantly at ease.

The perks of playing indoors

One of the best things about my indoor lesson is that I didn't need to buy any golf clubs, which can be expensive. Most indoor ranges, like Friends Golf, provide a range of clubs for you to use at no extra cost. All I had to do was show up in comfortable sports attire and flat sneakers.

I would recommend getting a pair of golf gloves though, as it does help prevent chafing on your palms.

Another major perk of indoor golf is the cool tech. My swings were recorded so I could watch playbacks (and cringe). This made it way easier to spot and correct any mistakes.

The system also shows you useful stats about your shots, such as elevation, distance, and even the exact spot your club hit the ball! As golf is a very technical sport, the smallest of deviations can be the difference between a good shot and a bad one.

What happens during the lesson?

Coach Son started my lesson by teaching me the quarter and half swings. This was definitely not as easy as the pros make it look on TV! At the start, using the power of my body's motion — instead of my arm strength — to hit the ball felt completely unnatural.

As the coach offered me tips on how to condition my body to get used to swinging correctly, I slowly began to understand the technical side of the sport. I realised that hitting the ball isn't the challenging part - hitting it well and consistently is insanely difficult.

Yet just one good shot can keep you craving that rush you get when all the stars align and you hit the ball at the right spot so it makes the most satisfying thwurp.

After the lesson, I paid for an additional 30-minute self-practice session to double down on the techniques I learned. Nothing better than (literally) striking while the iron is hot, right?

The staff also suggested that I sign up for an app called Range X, which allows people who train at Friends Golf to replay and review playbacks of all their shots during their practice session. How handy!

After the trial and practice sessions, I found myself wanting more. Even my friends were surprised when I quickly decided to sign up for five more lessons.

How much does it cost to learn?

It's true that golf is an expensive sport, especially in Singapore, where playing even nine holes on a course can cost you hundreds of dollars. But if you're just starting out like me, there are ways to keep it budget-friendly. Here's a breakdown of what I spent in total:

Lesson costs: About $75 to $90 for a 30-minute lesson.

Golf attire: Most local golf shops sell pricey, branded golf gear, but you can find much more reasonably priced options from platforms like Shein. Don't forget those golf gloves!

Clubs and golf bag: Not necessary for beginners as most golf schools provide clubs.

Golf shoes: If you're just playing at the range, all you need is a stable, comfortable pair of regular sneakers.

Practice costs: Varies depending on where you go, but generally play starts from $60 per hour at an indoor simulator.

At a "real" driving range, it costs between $0.05 and $0.15 to hit a ball. And playing on an actual course is a lot more expensive.

Despite the costs, I've found golf to be an unexpectedly rewarding experience. It's not just about hitting a ball; it's about discipline, precision and constant self-improvement. I've discovered a new passion and a great way to challenge myself.

So, if you've ever thought about trying it out but hesitated because it seemed boring or intimidating, take it from me — give it a shot! Here's to many more swings, misses and, hopefully, some hole-in-ones in the future!

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.