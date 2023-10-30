'My stomach doesn't feel good': Woman eggs her South Korean husband on to try classic Singaporean breakfast

There is a multitude of ways one can enjoy eggs, from scrambled to over-easy.

A common breakfast option in Singapore is to have eggs half-boiled, and you'd find this at most coffee shops or hawker centres.

Recently, Singaporean Felicia Song brought her South Korean husband to a local coffee shop to have him try this national favourite.

Last Saturday (Oct 28), Felicia shared a 79-second clip of her husband's reaction to half-boiled eggs, and let's just say it's unlikely that he'll be back for more any time soon.

With a puzzled look on his face, the man asked his wife: "You normally eat this in the mornings?"

After he cracked an egg, Felicia advised that half-boiled eggs are best enjoyed with a dash of white pepper and soy sauce.

Even then, he did not look particularly convinced.

"Hmm, I don't think I can eat this," he added.

Felicia egged him on (pun intended) to just take his first spoonful but unfortunately, he was not sold on it at all.

In fact, he let out a big squirm and there was almost a look of disgust on his face.

Having more mouthfuls did little to help.

"My stomach doesn't feel good," he said.

While it might take a while longer for Felicia to have her husband be accustomed to half-boiled eggs, at least kaya toast got a thumbs up from him.

In the comments section, netizens were trying to find out what could be the reason behind his less-than-ideal response to half-boiled eggs.

Some questioned Felicia's decision to pick dark soy sauce over light soy sauce.

Others felt he might come to a different conclusion had he combined his bread and eggs.

