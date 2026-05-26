MyCK outlets at Ang Mo Kio, Chinatown to scale down after holding sales

Those who often patronise these two myCK stores for daily essentials will soon have to find an alternative.

Since early May, the homegrown department chain's Ang Mo Kio outlet has been holding a clearance sale on food and household items — with discounts of up to 70 per cent, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The store will scale down its offerings to just clothing and shoes starting June 2, an employee at the outlet told the Chinese daily.

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MyCK's Chinatown flagship has also been holding clearance sales since April, with plans to scale down in a similar manner once all food and household essentials are sold.

A Zaobao reporter who visited the myCK Ang Mo Kio branch on Sunday (May 24) noticed that the majority of customers were the elderly living in nearby HDB flats.

Customers told the Chinese daily that they chose to shop at the department store as its prices are more affordable than other supermarkets.

MyCK was founded in 1997 with the aim of providing households with affordable apparel and daily essentials.

The local brand had at least 19 stores island wide at its peak in 2017, but only eight outlets remain in operation as of 2026.

Earlier this year, it shuttered two branches in Jurong West, to the disappointment of longtime customers.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com