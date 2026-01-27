'Thank you for your support': 2 myCK outlets in Jurong closing soon

Shoppers in Jurong West will soon have to bid farewell to two myCK outlets.

A notice put up at the Block 495 Jurong West Street 41 store, announcing its last day of operations on Feb 22, was shared on Facebook page SG Warehouse Sale and Events on Monday (Jan 26).

"Thank you so much for all your support over the years," the notice read.

Additionally, the outlet at Block 504 Jurong West Street 51 will also be shuttering on March 24, myCK's assistant marketing manager Hibiki Yee told Mothership.

Eight physical stores, including its flagship Chinatown outlet, will remain open alongside its online store.

In response to the closure announcement, fans of the local retail chain expressed their disappointment and shared their memories with the brand.

"So sad," wrote a netizen.

Said another: "The outlet at Clementi Block 354 closed first, and now here. West area has no more myCK outlets now."

Founded in 1997, myCK is a local department store chain selling affordable apparel and daily essentials catered to the heartlands. At its peak in 2017, it had at least 19 outlets island-wide.

AsiaOne has reached out to myCK for more information.

