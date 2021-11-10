Myolie Wu, 42, looks incredible - here's how she does it

Known for roles in shows such as Curse of the Royal Harem (2011) and Ghetto Justice (2011), Myolie Wu is one of the most recognisable Hong Kong actresses of our time. Myolie, who turned 42 on Nov 6, Myolie is also a mother of three – the most recent is the third boy Liam, who was born earlier in April 2021.

Despite her busy schedule and hectic lifestyle juggling both her career and family, Myolie still looks ever-youthful and radiant. So what are her beauty secrets?

Skincare-wise, Myolie employs double cleansing to thoroughly yet gently remove any makeup and dirt from her skin. She even uses a makeup remover specifically formulated for the eye and lips area to make the process more efficacious.

To take care of the thin neck skin, Myolie professed to use neck serums and the gentlest touch to massage and help the product absorb. Myolie is also a firm believer of beauty inside out so she consumes lots of nourishing soups as well as antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables.

As for her makeup? keep scrolling as we break down our favourite Myolie beauty looks and teach you how to recreate her youthful complexion.

This article was first published in Her World Online.