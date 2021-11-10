Myolie Wu, 42, looks incredible - here's how she does it

Known for roles in shows such as Curse of the Royal Harem (2011) and Ghetto Justice (2011), Myolie Wu is one of the most recognisable Hong Kong actresses of our time. Myolie, who turned 42 on Nov 6, Myolie is also a mother of three – the most recent is the third boy Liam, who was born earlier in April 2021.
Despite her busy schedule and hectic lifestyle juggling both her career and family, Myolie still looks ever-youthful and radiant. So what are her beauty secrets?
Skincare-wise, Myolie employs double cleansing to thoroughly yet gently remove any makeup and dirt from her skin. She even uses a makeup remover specifically formulated for the eye and lips area to make the process more efficacious.
To take care of the thin neck skin, Myolie professed to use neck serums and the gentlest touch to massage and help the product absorb. Myolie is also a firm believer of beauty inside out so she consumes lots of nourishing soups as well as antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables.
As for her makeup? keep scrolling as we break down our favourite Myolie beauty looks and teach you how to recreate her youthful complexion.
Plush, nude lips
Ever heard of MLBB? It stands for ‘my lips but better’ and refers to nude lipsticks that accentuates the natural look of your lips. And this is precisely what Myolie is employing here in this beach makeup look.
Maybelline Superstay Ink Crayon Matte Longwear Lipstick in Enjoy the View, $16.90
Part of Maybelline’s Superstay lip collection, this lipstick crayon comes with a built-in sharpener so that it is easy to create a crisp lip line. Blot with a facial tissue after application to create a softer, blotted lip look that Myolie frequently sports.
Fluffy brows
Not only do eyebrows help us express better, but a full set of arches can help you to look more youthful and put together. Myolie also opts for a straighter brow shape with a curve at the arch to complement and soften her square face shape.
Benefit Cosmetics Brow Microfilling Pen, $44
Eyebrow pens are a newer innovation to elevate your brow game. This brow pen contains three ultra-fine prongs to “draw” and mimic the illusion of fuller eyebrows. Just remember to pick a shade that is one to two shades lighter than your hair to ensure that it looks natural.
Cherubic cheeks
Myolie’s off-day makeup involves minimal use of contouring and the strategic placement of blush on the apples of her cheeks. The result: full cheeks that mimic the youthful appearance of babies.
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush in Nearly Apricot, $34
Cream blushes are great to create a soft, natural flush. Start with a small amount and slowly build to the desired saturation. And for those with oily skin, apply the cream blush after foundation and before setting it with setting powder or lock in the colour with a powder blush.
Barely-there eyeliner
Another key to nailing Myolie’s youthful, natural makeup is to not exaggerate your eyeliner. Just line your eyes or slightly extend the wing a little to create a soft look. An overly dramatic wing, while it looks cool and grungy, can look harsh and age you.
Dejavu Lasting Fine 24H Bright & Bold Stay-On Brush Liquid Eyeliner in Deep Black, $19
A cult favourite from Japan, this eyeliner has a 0.1mm tip to help you create the thinnest lines possible. The eyeliner also has a waterproof and smudge-proof formulation that promises 24 hours of wear.
Polished hair
How many of us actually spend any amount of time styling our hair before heading out the door? But if you want to look polished, give your hair some attention with products or give it a few passes with a styling tool to make your hair look tidy.
Dyson Corrale Straightener, $699
This Dyson hair straightener might cost a pretty penny, but it can be charged and used cordless so you can use it in the taxi on a rushed morning.
Besides straightening your tresses, it can also be used to create curls and waves. Dyson also prides itself on a patented technology that styles with a lower temperature that results in less heat damage and frizz.
