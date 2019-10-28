Myth of the gifted child: 4 secrets to bring out your child's inner 'genius'

We all grew up knowing at least one prodigy of our generation. The books we read, the TV we watched as a child made us wish we had a unique talent.

In school, there used to be someone who was exceptional in studies or sports, and we would have happily traded places with them.

However, if you try and find out what that person is doing today, you will be surprised to know that he/she is probably living an ordinary life.

That person is not exponentially successful than you. And, if you analyse the childhoods of exceptionally successful people today, you will again be surprised at how ordinary they were as children.

ARE CHILDREN BORN TALENTED?

Everyone is born with an innate ability to survive. This manifest as reflexes early on in life. Most of us are born with this, and only this.

But when it comes to being talented at something, there is no scientific evidence that a child is born with an advanced understanding of arts, music, or mathematics.

Why then are a few children better than others, when it comes to these things? The reason is a combination of factors leading to the development of 'talent' in these children.