N95 mask: Do you need it, how much is it and other haze-related costs

Haze season is officially back in a big way in Singapore.

It's the first time in 3 years that the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) has entered the "unhealthy" range and the Singapore skyline once again starts to resemble a scene from a doomsday sci-fi flick.

Here's what you need to know about the haze, how to protect yourself from it with the N95 mask, as well as other haze-related costs.

HOW TO CHECK DAILY PSI READINGS

PHOTO: Facebook/ National Environment Agency

The National Environment Agency monitors the daily, 24-hour PSI reading, which is computed based on the 24-hour average of PM2.5 concentration levels, among other pollutants (PM stands for particulate matter).

The NEA also issues hourly updates as well as a daily health advisory, which advises people how to plan their daily activities.

Check the graph below for the range of PSI levels and the corresponding health hazard.

The Ministry of Education will consider closing down schools if PSI air quality levels cross into hazardous range.

DO YOU NEED THE N95 MASK

N95 is one of seven different grades of surgical mask and is a rating given by the US National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

The haze contains fine particle pollutants that are 2.5 microns or smaller (PM2.5).

Research has proven that the N95 masks provide good protection against particle pollutants as they are at least 95 per cent efficient against fine particles that are between 0.1 and 0.3 microns in size.

According to the Health Promotion Board website, it's a must to wear a mask if "a healthy person has to be outdoors for several hours when the forecasted air quality is in the "hazardous" range (PSI >300).

N95 masks are not needed for short exposure, like commuting from home to school or work, travel from bus-stop to shopping mall. N95 masks are also not needed in an indoor environment."