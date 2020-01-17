Nagging is good for your husband's health, says study

For years, happy marriages have been attributed to better health. It requires no scientific proof that a harmonious relationship prevents stress, anxiety, and it helps you maintain your sanity despite the challenges of marriage.

But did you know that being a nagging wife also promises certain health benefits?

HAVING A NAGGING WIFE LOWERS THE RISK OF DIABETES, SAYS STUDY

A study out of Michigan State University claims that men who had a nagging wife had a lower risk of developing diabetes in the future.

Here are some key factors of the study:

The researchers surveyed 1,228 married participants between the ages of 57 and 85 years old at the beginning of the study.

By the end of the five-year study, 389 had diabetes.

Because diabetes requires constant monitoring, men needed constant reminding to care for themselves.

What's more, men with a nagging wife also had a higher chance of treating it, in case they developed diabetes in the future.

"Since diabetes is affected by social factors, I thought it would be interesting to see how marriage affects the disease rate," professor Cathy Liu, Ph. D. explained to Healthline. "For women, consistent with expectations, good marital quality promotes women's health. It lowers their risk of disease."

A NAGGING WIFE IS SOMEONE WHO CARES

Having a nagging wife helps men to remember to go to the doctor, to take their vitamins, to eat better, and to simply care for themselves.

"The study challenges the traditional assumption that negative marital quality is always detrimental to health," Hui Liu, MSU associate professor of sociology and lead investigator of the study says in a statement. "It also encourages family scholars to distinguish different sources and types of marital quality. Sometimes, nagging is caring."

The New York Times also explored the wonders of the "nagging effect," claiming that it encourages men to take better care of their health. What's more, they claimed that married men get treatment soonest in the event of a heart attack.

REDEFINING WHAT IT MEANS TO BE A NAGGING WIFE

Nagging means constantly reminding someone to get something done. It is not uncommon for couples, especially those who have been together for a long time. With life's stresses comes the tendency to take it out on our partner through constant nagging.