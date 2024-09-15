Nail studios in Johor Bahru: Top trendy spots to get inexpensive and cute manicures

Looking to glam up your nails without spending a fortune? Johor Bahru, Malaysia is the place to be! Just a short trip across the Causeway, JB offers a treasure trove of nail studios that deliver trendy designs, intricate nail art, and fabulous extensions-all at wallet-friendly prices.

From chic boutique salons to cosy hidden gems, here's a roundup of the top nail spots in Johor Bahru that will have your hands looking Insta-ready without breaking the bank. *Remember to book an appointment to avoid long waiting hours!

Jejari Nails & Salon

Jejari Nails & Salon is a haven for those looking for a good pampering — with services extending beyond nails to hair treatments and colouring as well. Located just six minutes drive away from the Johor Bahru checkpoint, this salon offers a wide range of nail services, from intricate nail art to soothing spa treatments like the Creambath.

With its warm, inviting atmosphere and professional technicians, it's no wonder that Jejari has a loyal following. Their dedication to hygiene and high-quality products also makes it a go-to for anyone looking to indulge in some self-care.

The cherry on top are their frequent promotions, bundle deals and Happy Hour with discounted rates on weekdays (2pm-6pm). Price range for nails is between RM45-138.

Jejari Nails & Salon is located at No 8, 4093, Jalan Dato Abdullah Tahir, Taman Abad, 80300 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia. Open daily 2pm-12am.

Sooyoung Nail Studio

Relatively new in Austin, Johor Bahru, Sooyoung Nail Studio promises a fuss-free mani-pedi session (without any hard-selling!). The studio itself is clean, stylish and modern, making it a perfect spot for a pampering session with your besties.

Whether you're into minimalist chic or bold statement nails, Sooyoung's talented nail artists will ensure your nails are on point for the 'gram. You'll also be spoilt for choice here with many colour options, specifically if you're one to go for the Cat-Eye designs. Price range for nails is between RM48-128.

Sooyoung Nail Studio is located at 17-01, 7/3, Persiaran Austin Heights, Taman Mount Austin, Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia. Open daily 10.30am-7.30pm.

Fairy Nail

Already a trending spot on TikTok & Lemon8, Fairy Nail is where the magic happens. With a focus on whimsical and detailed designs, this studio is a favourite for folks who love to experiment with their nails. From glittering embellishments to hand-painted art, the options are endless.

The best part is that Fairy Nail's skilled and meticulous team who can transform your nails into miniature works of art, perfect for any occasion, and as per your reference photos.

They also offer eyelash extension and facial services in their sister outlets in Holiday Plaza. Price range for nails is between RM25-130.

Fairy Nail is located at Holiday Plaza, Jalan Dato Sulaiman, 80250 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia. Open daily 10.30am-8pm.

Catz Nailstudio

Another social media hyped salon — For those who love dainty, girly or quirky nails, Catz Nailstudio has got you covered. This studio is known for its unique designs, as well as the professional and experienced staff.

Not to mention the prices which are much more inexpensive than compared to other salons at KSL Mall. The month-long retention is a pretty good bonus too! Price range for nails is between RM30-185.

Catz Nailstudio is located at Holiday Plaza, LG64, Jalan Dato Sulaiman, Taman Century, 80250 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia. Open daily 11am-6pm.

Nobelle Nail House

Nobelle Nail House is all about luxury and elegance. If you're after a sophisticated look, this is the studio for you.

Their range of services includes everything from classic manicures to pretty avant-garde nail art, all executed with the highest level of craftsmanship. The salon's chic and calming environment makes it the perfect spot to unwind while getting your nails done.

Nobelle is also known for its top-notch customer service, ensuring that every client leaves feeling pampered and satisfied.

Nobelle Nail House is located at Holiday Plaza, G12, Jalan Dato Sulaiman, Taman Century, 80250 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia. Open daily 11am-8.30pm.

Sasa Nails House

The aesthetic, Sasa Nails House is a beloved spot in Johor Bahru, especially for those who appreciate a mix of trendy and timeless styles. The team here is skilled in everything from gel manicures to elaborate nail extensions.

What sets Sasa Nails apart is their professional service and the ability to customise your nail designs to match your preference and style. Not to mention their creativity when it comes to nail art and 3D designs.

Plus, you can also up the pampering ante with eyelash extensions, and keratin treatments, for an all-in-one experience. Price range for nails is between RM40-188.

Sasa Nails House is located a 3, Jalan Austin Heights Utama, Taman Mount Austin, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia. Open daily 11 am-8 pm.

Yumi By Sasa Nails

A sister branch to Sasa Nails House, Yumi by Sasa Nails offers a similar range of services with a more intimate, boutique vibe. This spot is perfect if you're looking for a quieter, less crowded nail experience.

The technicians at Yumi are a mix of experienced and inexperienced artists who offer both a simple polish or an intricate design. Amongst the favourite technician is Jing Jing, who always gets high praises. Price range for nails is between RM78-108.

Something to take note is their extra charge on services. They are also currently offering a weekday (Mon-Thu) promotion of gel manicure and pedicure at RM160.

Yumi By Sasa Nails is located at 18 7/7, Persiaran Austin Heights, Taman Mount Austin, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia. Open Mon-Sat 11 am-10 pm & Sun 11 am-7 pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.