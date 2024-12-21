Naomi Neo and Tan Jianhao lead list of top 10 influencers in Singapore again for 2024

Love them or hate them, one can't deny the power that influencers have on social media.

Content creators Naomi Neo and Tan Jianhao have emerged as Singapore's top influencers once again, according to a new report by media intelligence and data analytics firm Meltwater on Thursday (Dec 19).

Naomi, 28, and Jianhao, 31, have retained their first and second positions respectively on the company's Social Media Influence 10 list.

The scores are calculated using Meltwater's Klear Score, an influencer management platform with a database of 30 million influencers globally.

It takes into account several factors like the influencers' following, reach, quality of engagement and audience quality. The rankings are then decided based on the score and reach.

To qualify for the rankings, the influencer must have 400,000 followers across all social media platforms and have a Singaporean audience reach of at least 40 per cent.

At number one, lifestyle and mummy influencer Naomi scored 99 out of 100, according to Meltwater's evaluation, with this being the same score for her last year.

Having started out as a beauty and fashion blogger, Naomi currently has around 930,000 followers on Instagram and around 450,000 on YouTube.

Joining her on the list at number two, Jianhao had the same score of 99, but lost out to Naomi with a slightly lower audience reach of 812,900 compared to Naomi's strong showing of 2.9 million, based on Meltwater's report.

Jianhao got his claim to fame with his comedic skits on his YouTube channel, of which he has more than 7.5 million subscribers. He also has around 725,000 followers on Instagram.

Tosh Rock and Noah Yap — both Singaporean actors and musicians who rose to fame after starring in Jack Neo's Ah Boys to Men — took third and fourth place, with a score of 97 and 95 respectively.

They also ranked third and fourth in last year's list — with Noah in third and Tosh in fourth instead. They both had a score of 99 then.

Local actress Kimberly Chia, who ranked fifth last year with a score of 99, has dropped to seventh this year, with a score of 92. Debbie Soon, who is Jianhao's wife, has replaced her in fifth spot, with a score of 93.

The rest of this year's list includes actress Jayley Woo at sixth place with a score of 93, singer Taufik Batisah at eighth with 92, fitness influencer Shantay at ninth with 92 and actor Xu Bin at 10th with 91.

According to Meltwater, influencer marketing continues to gain momentum in Singapore, with "brands increasingly shifting their budgets to platforms where content creators hold significant sway".

Its 2024 Global Digital Report shows spend on influencer marketing has reached US$93.15 million (S$126.7 million) here, a 15.4 per cent increase from the previous year.

[[nid:526073]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com