Nasty Cookie is having 50% off all cookies on Oct 9, but only if you're dressed in blue

If you are bummed out about missing Ben's Cookies' closing promotion, fret not — you can look forward to Nasty Cookie's upcoming deal instead.

On Saturday (Oct 9), the cookie specialist's Orchard Gateway outlet will be offering 50 per cent off all its cookies between 1pm to 8pm.

There's only one catch — you have to be dressed in any shade of blue to enjoy this promotion.

Each person can redeem a maximum of four cookies and these will be available while stocks last.

Deal ends: Oct 9

Address: 277 Orchard Rd, #B2-10 Orchard, Gateway 238858

