Nasty Cookie opens new outlet at VivoCity, has 20% off all ala carte cookies on Dec 22

Gourmet cookie brand Nasty Cookie is celebrating the grand opening of its new VivoCity outlet today (Dec 22) with a sweet deal.

Enjoy 20 per cent off all ala carte cookies (U.P. $4.90 to $5.50) at Nasty Cookie's new outlet from 1pm to 8pm today, or until the cookies are sold out.

The outlet carries 12 flavours of cookies, including seasonal favourites such as Chocolate Mint ($5.50) and its best-selling Biscoff Cookie ($4.90).

Each customer is limited to three discounted cookies.

For those who aren't cookie fans, the VivoCity outlet will also serve up tarts ($6.80), milkshakes ($4.90) and soft-serve ice cream ($2.90).

GRAND LAUNCH THIS WEDNESDAY, 22ND DEC!! 👅 Get 20% off all ala-carte cookies at Vivocity outlet from 1pm-8pm or until... Posted by Nasty Cookie on Monday, December 20, 2021

Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, #02-51, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 12pm to 9.30pm daily

Deal ends: Dec 22

