No NDP tickets? Here are 7 other fun things to do for National Day 2026 in Singapore

Didn't manage to get your hands on National Day Parade (NDP) tickets? No worries. Don't let the lack of tickets dampen your patriotic spirit as the celebration extends far beyond the walls of the National Stadium.

If you're wondering what else you can do to celebrate, here are the best National Day 2026 activities in Singapore, including free concerts, museums, treasure hunts, community singalongs and light shows.

Psst — read till the end to see how you can score last-minute NDP tickets!

Family-friendly National Day activities: Free concerts, museum and Istana open house

1. Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2026

This massive event at The Meadow features beloved local artistes like Benjamin Kheng and Olivia Ong, ending with a spectacular fireworks finale.

Come early and lay out your picnic mats while enjoying nostalgic carnival games and free treats such as ice-cream sandwiches and popcorn.

Date: Aug 2, doors open at 4.30pm for fringe activities, concert from 7.45pm to 9.00pm

Cost: Free admission

2. National Museum of Singapore open house

Enjoy free admission at the National Museum on National Day and discover artefacts from a time before we were even known as Singapore.

Come evening, the facade of the museum will come alive with a projection mapping display, where tales of Singapore's heritage and folklore is told through a whimsical and illustrative art style.

Date: Aug 9

Cost: Free admission

3. National Day Istana open house and free concert

Explore the President's official residence with live cultural performances, heritage-inspired crafts, a stamp rally and meet-and-greets with TeamSG athletes.

In a first, the Istana will also hold a free open-air concert with local artistes and bands Amsden Huang, Shazza, Fourteen Aces and Soft Boiled Eggs from Project #JalanJalan.

Date: July 26, 9.30am to 8.00pm

Cost: Free admission for Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents, and migrant workers; $10-$20 for others

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National Day activities for adventure seekers: Treasure hunt and sports day

4. Majulah Hunt

Embark on the Majulah Hunt — a nationwide digital quest spanning eight weeks that brings you to 61 historic locations across the island.

Simply open the web app on your smartphone, track down the tagged geolocations and crack the clues. The twist? You actually have to be on-site to unlock your rewards, including exclusive, limited-edition NDP plushies.

Date: Till Aug 9

Cost: Free

5. Nostalgic sports day

Every Singaporean kid probably remembers sitting at a parade square in school cheering for your house while sipping on an ice-cold Milo poured straight from the elusive Milo van.

Relive that same excitement — DIY Milo van included — with this event inspired by an actual sports day. It's even held in a primary school.

Expect to take part in team-based activities like tug-of-war, capture the flag and dodgeball. May the best house win.

Date: Aug 1, 3.30pm to 6.30pm

Cost: $7

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Immersive local art events: Free public singalong and light show trail

6. SingNation! National

If the National Day festivities got you in touch with your inner songbird and you caught yourself humming to Home for the eighth time today, you may want to be there at SingNation! National.

Join a massive community sing-along and sing your heart out at the Capitol Singapore Outdoor Plaza together with a "one-day choir" that rehearses just hours before the show.

Date: Aug 8, 7pm to 8pm

Cost: Free

7. Light Together Bras Basah.Bugis (LTB) 2026

Organised by HeritageSG, the Bras Basah-Bugis precinct is set to come to life at night with light shows that detail the heritage that is deeply rooted in the area.

Explore five experiential zones across the district, where historical buildings and hidden spaces become transformed by illumination and digital experiences, all in honour of the nation's birthday.

Dates: Aug 1 to Sept 5

Cost: Free

What can I do if I don't have NDP tickets?

Still hoping to experience the parade in person? Here's one final chance to secure a pair of NDP tickets.

AsiaOne is giving away a pair of NDP tickets via our microsite!

Simply fill in the form and post a photo on our Facebook page detailing why the photo represents Singapore to you. Entries close July 26 at 11.59pm.

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kimberly.foo@asiaone.com