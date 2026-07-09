Chilli crab xiao long bao, kopi cookie: Places to enjoy special dishes this National Day

With Singapore's 61st birthday just around the corner, various F&B brands have launched new menu items with a local twist.

From rendang beef pies to laksa pizzas, here are some of the options you can enjoy this National Day.

Din Tai Fung

This National Day, Din Tai Fung is bringing back its popular Steamed Chilli Crab & Pork Xiao Long Bao and Steamed Kaya Buns.

These limited-time items are available from now till Aug 31.

The Taiwanese restaurant chain will also roll out a Bao Zai plush keyring that's exclusive to Singapore.

Guests who spend a minimum of $80 in a single receipt, inclusive of an order of Steamed Chilli Crab & Pork Xiao Long Bao, will receive a complimentary Bao Zai plush keyring.

Delifrance

With their campaign Local Never Tasted This Good, Delifrance is celebrating National Day with flavours that Singaporeans have grown up with.

One menu highlight is the Beef Rendang Pie ($9.50), where rendang is encased in Delifrance's signature buttery pastry.

The bakery is also serving up three Milo frappes — Milo Dinosaur Frappe ($8.90), Strawberry Milo Frappe ($8.90), and Coconut Milo Frappe ($8.90).

These halal menu items are available from July 15 to Sept 15 at all Delifrance cafes.

Guzman Y Gomez

In celebration of Singapore's 61st birthday, Guzman Y Gomez (GYG) is bringing back their butter chicken filling for a limited time starting July 21.

The filling, originally launched as part of GYG Goes Local in 2025, features a creamy sauce blended with tomato, butter, and traditional Indian spices.

Do note that the butter chicken filling is not available during breakfast hours.

The Mexican food chain is also launching its first-ever National Day advent calendar on the GYG App from Aug 7 to 16, featuring 10 days of exclusive deals, including a butter chicken mini main.

Shihlin Taiwan Street Food x Yang Ming Seafood

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DahuVnETeoH/[/embed]

Shihlin Taiwan Street Food and and local zi char eatery Yang Ming Seafood have teamed up to create Sio Chilli Crab Chicky Pop ($6.90) and Buttermilk Chicky Pop ($6.90).

Here, Shihlin's signature chunky chicken pops are generously coated in Yang Ming Seafood's well-loved Singapore-style sauces. These snacks are available from July 9 to Aug 27.

Beyond the menu is an exclusive National Day merchandise collection created in collaboration with local artist Wen Hui. The collection features Shihlin's beloved mascot Miao Miao alongside Wen Hui's original corgi illustrations.

Diners can also look forward to collecting National Day tattoo stickers and limited-edition hand towels, while stocks last.

Subway

In celebration of National Day, Subway Singapore is bringing back the Chilli Crab Sub and introducing a new menu item — the Black Pepper Crab Sub.



Both subs are made with 100 percent real crab meat and are priced at $14.90 for a six-inch and $24.90 for a foot-long sandwich (a la carte).

Diners can also choose to add extra crab meat ($7 for six-inch sub, $14 for foot-long sub).

These subs are available for a limited time from July 22.



Subway Singapore has also rolled out the Kopi Macadamia Cookie, which features rich roasted coffee notes paired with buttery macadamia nuts.

Swensen's

Swensen's is celebrating Singapore's birthday with an array of reinvented local classics.

This menu is available from July 9 to Sept 9, and features Swensen's Shiok Fish Burger ($16.61), Singapore Laksa Pizza ($18.61), Jumbo Blue Prawn Hokkien Mee ($18.61), and Muah Chee Waffle with Ice Cream ($10.61).

Returning favourites include the Chili Crab Soup with Mantou ($11.61) and Milo Bandung ($5).

The $61 Family Set Meal is good for three pax and includes one Swensen's Shiok Fish Burger, diner's choice of two mains (Fish Baked Rice, Chicken Baked Rice, Black Pepper Seafood Pasta, Spaghettoni Carbonara), three Milo Bandung Drinks, and one Muah Chee Waffle with Ice Cream.

[[nid:739842]]

melissateo@asiaone.com